Oil Prices Will Continue to Rise

Oil prices expected to rise after a meeting with top OPEC officials. The response in the United States to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also referred to as OPEC Plus, announcing a 2 million barrel reduction in oil production on Wednesday was less than favorable.

The White House described the choice as shortsighted in a statement. The White House also promised to investigate other options for U.S. oil supply. The significance of American energy independence has been emphasized by a number of presidents during the previous few decades. The United States, however, has been the top oil and gas producer in the world since 2018. The U.S. is also net exporter, meaning that it exports more than it imports.

U.S Produces A Lot Though

The solution is complex, just like the world oil market. According to Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of oils research at the research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, the most obvious explanation is that U.S. consumption continues to outpace its own production. We’re the biggest producer in the world, but we’re also the biggest consumers, she remarked.

U.S. oil production is 18.8 million barrels per day, but daily consumption is 20.5 million barrels. Because of this distinction, the United States must always buy on the world market. Therefore, when supply in the market significantly shrinks — as it will with the OPEC Plus decision — that could have an impact on pricing in the United States.

Additionally, even if American production and demand were perfectly balanced, the nation would still be continuously importing and exporting. Crude oil’s weight, sweetness, and sourness can vary, and these characteristics influence how much and for what purposes it has to be refined. American oil corporations frequently import refined oil, export crude oil, and vice versa. However, there is yet another, trickier explanation.

The Economy’s Future

Being a large producer means almost nothing when it comes to protecting our economy from shocks to the global oil price, according to Bob McNally, founder and president of the Rapidan Energy Group and author of “Crude Volatility: The History and Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices.” Being able to stabilize prices gives you real leverage in the oil market, he claimed.

According to McNally, spare production capacity —defined as how much a producer can increase oil production within 30 days—is what matters most for stabilizing global oil prices. With that extra production capacity, a producer may essentially increase or decrease oil production whenever they choose, which will affect market pricing.

About 2 million barrels of oil a day’s worth of spare production capacity are available in Saudi Arabia. The Texas Railroad Commission used to oversee the United States’ spare production capacity. However, the more accessible oil dried up and was replaced with the harder to access shale oil.

The spare manufacturing capacity of the United States is currently zero. Because many U.S. companies are obligated to their shareholders, they are not as able to hang onto excess capacity as their Middle Eastern competitors. According to Hittle, maintaining spare manufacturing capacity is expensive, which is why no other producers do it.

What Can We Do?

Investors in the U.S., she continued, would never accept investing money to develop production only to let it lie dormant until the proper time. Does the United States’ position in the world market have a solution? According to some analysts, the government may offer to purchase additional oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, a stockpile of hundreds of millions of barrels that is intended to protect American customers from sudden increases in the price of oil. (Earlier this year, in an effort to bring down prices, Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels daily.)

SPR’s Future

The SPR, however, is reportedly growing alarmingly low and is just not a powerful enough mechanism to counteract OPEC’s actions, according to experts. It would be equivalent to bringing a squirt gun to a gunfight, according to McNally. According to him, prices would climb even quicker if the SPR is too depleted.

The president simply lacks the authority to command businesses to produce more. Biden has also asked oil producers in the United States to drill more to assist down prices. Additionally, after being badly hurt by price collapses at the start of 2020. Oil corporations are wary of making the same errors again.

Written by Gabriel Salgado

