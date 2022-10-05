When Trump speaks to his cult, he has no filter. He speaks their ‘language.’ If he was articulate, with an average knowledge of the English language, not one member of his diminishing crowds would understand what he is saying. I have no idea what he is talking about most of the time today because everything he says is a blatant lie composed of undecipherable gibberish. However, the latest remarks by Trump no one can ignore.

Three vile commandments dominated his mean and evil ‘rhetoric’ since June 2015: anger, hatred, and inciting violence. Every bully is a coward and expects others to take physical action on his or her behalf.

Trump’s failing attempt to challenge Twitter, “Truth Social,” has become the orange buffoon’s new forum on which he spreads thousands of lies. He is adding something to his minimal vocabulary, threats.

The Recent Remarks by Trump

First, he threatened the entire country claiming that when he is indicted for one or more of his many crimes, there will be violence in our cities led by his Neo-Nazi generals. More recently, he threatened the old man who ran his government for him for four of the longest years in our country’s history, Moscow Mitch McConnell.

His message came on Saturday evening after Moscow Mitch joined Democrats in a “stop-gap” effort to prevent a government shutdown.

Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and it will take the Country down with him? In any event, either reason is acceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advice from his China-loving wife, Coco Chow.

I honestly don’t know where to begin, there are so many things wrong and fallacious with this moronic statement.

Moscow Mitch finally did the right thing to not only protect our government from another disaster but protect the welfare of thousands of innocent government employees who could face economic disaster if a shutdown occurs. As far as “green energy,” big oil has failed the American people.

For at least three decades the petroleum industry has failed to increase a single, new, good-paying job. The only new jobs have been temporary, building what have proven to be destructive pipelines across America. Planning for “green energy” will create tens of thousands of good-paying, full-time jobs in every state.

His Remarks Keep Coming

Stating his belief that “Old Mitch” has a “death wish” can be taken in different ways. However, after he organized, planned, and executed a failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021, I take it literally.

Finally, referring to Elaine Chow, Moscow Mitch’s wife, as “Coco Chow” was another racist remark. Ms. Chow served as Trump’s Transportation Secretary for four years, resigning immediately after the January 6 insurrection.

Let’s look at Trump’s history. In 2016 he asked for Russia’s help during one of his hate rallies. In 2020 he told us the election was rigged again, but he failed to realize how many Americans wanted him out of our government, and a record turnout kept him from harming our nation in the future. We must take Trump at his own word. When he complains about something, it is he who is the perpetrator.

Was Trump telling his Neo-Nazi supporters to dispose of Moscow Mitch? This is what bullies and cowards, and Mafia Dons do.

By James Turnage, Novelist

