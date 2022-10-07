Russia Announce Massive Cuts to Oil Output. The transcontinental country announced that it plans to cut oil output by around 300,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2020. The cuts are said to be part of a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to reduce global crude supplies.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told the media that ‘the OPEC+ technical committee recommended a cut of 500,000 barrels per day’ which Russia would not be fully participating in.

As expected, Saudi Arabia will cut production to make up the difference.

A Russian oil company spokesman said: “the decision was made as part of an international agreement reached with other major producing countries.” However, he declined to name them.”

OPEC and non-OPEC producers to reduce global crude supplies as be part of the deal. Oil prices have risen recently due to concerns about supply disruptions, particularly in Venezuela and Libya.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it would cut its output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) starting from January 1, 2019, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The decision followed a meeting in Algiers last month where oil ministers from all 20 members agreed. On an effort that could see total output fall by around 1 million bpd over six months. Countries comply with their commitments under the deal struck in December 2017.

The cuts are expected to be in place by the end of March, according to Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak.

The Saudis and Russians agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day, or roughly 3%. This is a fraction of what would be required if the entire world were to reduce consumption by just 1%. Saudi Arabia has already cut its output by more than 1 million barrels per day in recent days, so it’s not clear how much further it can go.

The agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia comes just a few weeks after OPEC members made similar cuts as part of their agreement with non-OPEC producers (including most significantly American shale companies).

There are still questions about whether this will actually succeed.

“We will be gradually introducing the volume reduction, at least by the end of March we should already cut by 100,000 barrels per day,” Mr Novak said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, made the announcement following their meeting.

“Saudi Arabia and Russia are working together to see if they can reduce production by another 1 million barrels per day.”

Russia has not fully participated in the cuts, but it’s still expected that there will be an overall reduction in output of around 1 million barrels per day (bpd). The reductions will take place by March.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have come to an agreement on oil cuts.

The OPEC nations are considering further cuts.

While the deal will not come into effect until January 2020, non-OPEC countries will be brought into the agreement soon and could see production cut by as much as 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

The OPEC+ technical committee recommended a cut of 500,000 bpd, which would bring global oil. Inventories back to the level seen at end 2017.Non-OPEC countries will be brought into the agreement soon.

The non-OPEC countries are expected to cut production by a further 500,000 barrels per day. This will bring total production to 32 million barrels per day and bring oil prices down even further.

The deal has been made possible by Russia cutting its output by 1 million bpd. Saudi Arabia agreeing on a freeze of output at 10 million bpd in order for the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC nations to work out smoothly.

It’s uncertain if these measures will help stem the fall in oil prices

The first question to ask when looking at the current situation is: what caused it?

The answer is simple: a combination of factors. Oil prices have been falling for some time now, but they started to decline in earnest in 2017 after an explosion on board a Russian oil tanker.

In May caused panic among traders and investors who thought that Russia might cut production as part of an anti-US sanctions campaign against them.

It’s uncertain if these measures will help stem the fall in oil prices, but they are a start. We will see how this affects global markets and other nations in the coming months.

By Daniel Batalla

Sources:

Npr– Russia and Saudi Arabia announce massive cuts to oil output. Here’s why it matters By JACKIE NORTHAM

Action Forex– OPEC+ Plans Larger Output Cuts By Danske Bank

Energy Intel– Opec-Plus Weighs Big Cut, Extension of Cooperation ByAmena Bakr, Vienna Oliver Klaus, Dubai

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Sue Kellerman Flickr Page Creative Commons License

Insert Image Courtesy of Andrey Filippov 安德烈 Flickr Page Creative Commons License