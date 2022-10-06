Sarah Jessica Parker Has a Lot Going On

Sarah Jessica Parker has had a lot on her plate recently with new projects coming up — a movie and a show, and unfortunately the death of her father. Last week was the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2.” It was held in Manhattan, a place that she adores and carries in her heart, she showed up with Matthew Broderick and their twin 13-year-old daughters; Marian and Tabitha. Marion was wearing a glittery dress with pink heels, while Tabitha wore a black dress with purple shoes. Her husband wore a brown suit and Parker paired a floral top with pink pants.

Her sequel to the original (which came out in 1993) was released on Friday through Disney Plus. She says being back on the red carpet is a sign that things are returning back to normal, just like before the coronavirus pandemic, noting that she is thrilled for the second movie to come out.

With “Hocus Pocus 2” coming out 30 years after the first movie, it will be paying tribute to its original, as well as adding a little bit more diversity. With old cast members coming back, along with the new cast being part of the new movie.

The story of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which is a minor reproduction of the previous movie, centers on two Salem adolescents from the present day named Becca and Izzy (Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo), who accidentally revive the witchy Sanderson sisters during their annual Halloween night ritual. Parker said it’s going to be a comeback.

What Else Happened at the Premiere for Parker?

Her movie release was not the only thing she had to announce. She confirmed in an interview that Aidan will be returning to the “And Just Like That” for season 2.

Parker explained that although season one was about grieving, season two is about bouncing back, for both Bradshaw, who lost her husband, Mr. Big, in the first season of the show, and for the rest of the ensemble, who are all grieving losses in their own life in some manner. The new season will be about re-bonding, “Season 2 is about laughter, rebound, and resilience.” She also posted something on her Instagram @sarahjessicaparker including a photo of the script of the first episode. Season 2 is said to be released sometime next year.

With that being said, many are excited about these two releases and can’t wait to see what other movies and shows will be featuring Parker again. Many fans have shown their support by leaving comments on her Instagram saying they want to see her upcoming projects.

The Good With the Bad

Parker arrived at the 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night and left without saying goodnight. Obviously, many people were surprised by her departure, but the reason was a family issue. When Parker abruptly left a gala in New York City, multiple people were concerned.

However, she left to be by her stepfather’s side as he passed away. Paul Giffin Forste, the actress’ stepfather, died suddenly on Wednesday. His wife Barbara and children, including SJP, whom he has raised since she was a youngster, are said to have loved him greatly.

The Parker family released a statement to People saying, “Our family is heartbroken to announce that Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76 after an unexpected and fast illness.”

Saying Goodbye

“Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his great delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his continued belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all.”

Many are left wondering what will happen to her. Will she come back soon? Will leave her projects on hold for a while? Although there are many questions about what will happen next, many fans have then sent prayers and shown their concern for Parker and her family.

