Technology Influences Entertainment and Animation

Technology and its Basics

Technology is seen every day. From using your phone in the morning to check your notifications, to typing an essay on a word document, you are almost always utilizing it. What is technology? According to Use of Technology, “Technology is a body of knowledge devoted to creating tools, processing actions and the extracting of materials.” It would not have been made possible without human knowledge. Human knowledge in itself is the foundation for technology.

How is Technology Influencing Animation?

Animation is seen all across television. From cartoons to anime, and many more. According to StudioBinder, “Animation is a method of photographing successive drawings, models, or even puppets, to create an illusion of movement in a sequence.” Technology has many influences when it comes to animation. According to Express Computer, “From hand-drawn artists using 2D images on the screen to computer-generated images (CGI) with a more rounded 3D feel.” There is a clear improvement in the animation sector. There is also this idea of realism. According to Analytics Insight, “Animators may make their illusions more convincing by instructing the images on how to present themselves using these software programmes.” If it were not for technology, these illusions would not be realistic.

How is Technology Influencing Entertainment?

There are many types of entertainment that exist today. These types include Music, Gaming, watching movies, and many more. How has this influenced each one of these types of entertainment? Several years ago, streaming music was much more difficult than it is today. According to GStyle Magazine, “you’ll remember having to purchase cassette tapes and CDs.” Today, you do not have to purchase these items, due to the advancement in technology that we have seen. All you need is your phone and some headphones, and you can easily stream music that you like to hear.

Movies have seen a grand change as well. GStyle Magazine mentions, “For instance, a lot of movies today utilize tech advancements such as the green screen, computer generated images (CGI), and numerous others.” None of these would have been made possible if it were not for technology.

Most people enjoy gaming and love to see the way top corporations come out with new ideas for consoles and things of that nature. They also love to see new games emerge, with better graphics and better playing styles. According to GStyle Magazine, “However, with the help of tech, gaming has grown to be one of the most robust and most valuable industries today.” It strives to make gaming much better with each new game and with each new update of its consoles. This does require a lot of money to be spent, but with great reward in the end.

Negative Effects of Technology

Although there are many benefits that technology can bring to the table, there is also the negative aspect of it. According to Medical News Today, “Social media and mobile devices may lead to psychological and physical issues, such as eyestrain and difficulty focusing on important tasks.” This can be a result of overusing this, as it can eventually lead to negative effects in time.

Future of Technology in These Sectors

Many can agree that the future of technology is certainly a bright one. A lot of people can see different outcomes for what the future may hold, and what it can bring to the table. According to Analytics Insight, “Expect even faster changes in the coming years as the technology progresses and tastes shift to reflect our capabilities.” There are no limits when it comes to how technology may advance in the future. In the coming future, we can certainly expect more changes to be made, and many more advances to be done in the technological sector.

Whenever you look at the newest model of a phone, computer, or the latest new game that was released with groundbreaking graphics and intense realism, you can thank the latest technology for making it possible.

Written by David Loran Jr

