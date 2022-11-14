David Bowie Musical Genius

Musical Genius

The beginning of 2016, definitely startled the entertainment industry with a bomb! A legend, an icon, a giant in the music industry, the incomparable David Bowie has succumb to cancer leaving an unforgettable gift to the world.

When you can produce music knowing your death is imminent, and there is no medical cure for the disease that is stealing your future, as a musical genius what do you do? You welcome death head on with open arms, then you can say you have lived indeed! No bells, whistles, or warning to his beloved fans of what was coming. In death as in life he has always had a weird twist on life’s existence. His publisher and manager said he leaves a memorabilia of his life to the public that he had entertained for decades and will be remembered until eternity.

Some fans remembers Bowie with a dark side, almost sadistic/satanic which made your head twirl and hard to understand lyrics such as Billboard’s article, “a listener may leave the ­precise meaning of the album to Bowie’s most dedicated decipherers. What grips your attention on Blackstar is not sense but sound — the rumble, snarl and screech of the music, which is as potent as any he has produced in quite some time.” After looking at the lyrics and hearing the song you can either categorize him as a saint or a sinner but at his finest.

According to AP Associate Press, “The family of David Bowie is currently making arrangements for a private ceremony celebrating the memory of their beloved husband, father and friend. They ask once again that their privacy be respected at this most sensitive of times,” the Facebook posting said.

He died Sunday at age 69 after battling cancer for 18 months. The family said “we are overwhelmed by and grateful for the love and support shown throughout the world.”

On David’s web page it states:

“As was the case with Miles Davis in jazz, Bowie has come not just to represent his innovations but to symbolize modern rock as an idiom in which literacy, art, fashion, style, sexual exploration and social commentary can be rolled into one.” Rolling Stone magazine

Bowie is the man who elevated his music to what can only be described as an art form. Driven by an entirely deeper dynamic than most pop artists, David Bowie inhabits a very special world of extraordinary sounds and endless vision. Unwilling to stay on the treadmill of rock legend and avoiding the descent into ever demeaning and decreasing circles of cliché, Bowie writes and performs what he wants, when he wants. His absence from the endless list of “important events” has just fuelled interest. Constant speculation about what the guy was up to has even led some to wonder if this is his greatest reinvention ever. David Jones!

David Robert Jones was born in Brixton on January 8, 1947. At age thirteen, inspired by the jazz of the London West End, he picked up the saxophone and called up Ronnie Ross for lessons. Early bands he played with – The Kon-Rads, The King Bees, the Mannish Boys and the Lower Third –provided him with an introduction into the showy world of pop and mod, and by 1966 he was David Bowie, with long hair and aspirations of stardom rustling about his head. It was not until 1969 that the splash onto the charts would begin, with the legendary Space Oddity (which peaked at No. 5 in the UK).

Bowie walked to a different beat, he lived his life with probably not one bit of regret. His musical talent, ingenious style will forever be Bowie extraordinaire!

Bowie also left behind an impressive musical legacy, which included 26 albums. His producer and friend Tony Visconti wrote on Facebook that his last record, Blackstar, was “his parting gift.”

It wasn’t mentioned but it’s also comforting to know that Bowie was generous to different charities that was close to his heart.