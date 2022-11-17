How the Plutocracy Remade America Into a Third World Nation for Many

Don

The Mood of America is Based in Anger

Every day I read about or have personal experience with the cost of existence for the majority of Americans. One emotion is beginning to rise above everything else: anger.

It’s totally understandable. I can tell you that I am angry. We live in a mostly low-income housing area. Our home was completed in 1998 when my wife and I were employees in the local casinos. Our Homeowner’s Association is raising our dues by more than 26 percent.

The big question is “what are they doing with our money?”

My wife has spent hours researching the situation, and since we moved into our home in January of 1999, services provided by the HOA have been eliminated. Only one item remains on their agenda, the maintenance of common areas, and they are an absolute disaster.

Corporations Created what has Become “The Great Division”

My wife discovered that most of the money goes to a corporation which oversees our association, which the homeowners did not approve, and to their attorneys. To put it simply, the homeowners receive nothing in return for their money. Corporations are the great evil in the 21st century, and no one can give me a reason to eliminate this allegation. Greed is the way of life for the super-rich in the United States.

Allowing Large Business to Merge Created Virtual Monopolies, Harming America’s Quality of Life

I am only guessing that there are 50 percent fewer large companies in America today than 50-60 years ago: the numbers could be far worse. Like commercial airlines, mergers resulted in less competition, which allows business greater power over prices and, and therefore the cost of living for the average American has greatly lowered their quality of life. The United States is now a plutocracy which has ultimate control over the future of 331 million people.

Unbridled Capitalism Created our Current Plutocracy

Plutocracy: A country or society governed by the wealthy, plural noun: plutocracies” no one can accept public policies which turn a democracy into a plutocracy.” An elite or ruling class of people whose power derives from their wealth. “Officials were drawn from the new plutocracy.”

This was the goal of the Republican Party in 1981, and came to fruition in 2017 with the illegitimate election of a tool: a man with a low level of intelligence whose life is ruled by a psychotic condition called, “malignant narcissism.” The party of special interests, bought and paid for by plutocrats, owes their very existence to these billionaires.

One-Half of All Americans Live in the Third World

One half of all Americans struggle every month to maintain their quality of life. They are either existing below the poverty line, or in the low-income level. And yet greedy corporations continue to increase prices on the necessities to sustain life. Over the last 60 years America quietly became a third world nation for at least one-half of our people. Once again America allows the rich to get richer and the poor to suffer. “Greedflation” hurts hard-working families the most.

The term “third world nation” began after WWII. Naturally, the democratic nations of the West were first, the communist bloc second, and the remainder of the world third. Politicians are always making the claim that “America is the greatest country in the world,” and that we are “the richest nation in the world.” Neither of those statements are true.

The Most Racist Country in the World of Developed Nations

Our predominate problem began more than 400 years ago, and the change has been minimal. Racism is the greatest flaw in a nation which advertises freedom and equality for all, and the primary reason ours has never been a great country. The Trump illegitimate presidency exposed millions of Americans who had been silent about their prejudice until they had a leader in the White House.

Only About 21 Million Americans Live in our Politician’s America

Ten percent of all Americans own 90 percent of the wealth. One half of our country’s people stress over every purchase, including food, clothing, and shelter. Only the wealthy can afford the best medical care or attend our most prodigious colleges and universities. If you are one of America’s 788 billionaires or 20.27 million millionaires, you live in the “richest country in the world.” If not, your struggle to maintain a minimal lifestyle for your family.

Greedflation is a Situation Created by the Super-Rich for the Super-Rich

There is no legitimate reason for the cost of every item purchased in 2022. More than 90 percent of our nation’s people have no faith in our government, and trust no one in authority. This is the great division in America, the one which could end the dream of our Founding Fathers. If or government is not forced to change and place people ahead of wealth and power, the United States of America will become nothing but another dream crushed by the desires of the evil rich.

