Items to Pass if and When Democrats Control the Legislative Branch of Our Government

If and when Democrats regain control of the executive and legislative branches of our government, they must pass several issues which will allow our government to function once again.

Healthcare is a Right, not a Privilege

First and foremost, free universal healthcare for all must be the priority. Call it ‘socialism’ or whatever you want, but the truth is that we are the only developed nation in the world without a provision that would save tens of thousands of lives every year. It will save money, not cost money when the truth is told.

Racism is Why America has Never Been a Great Country

Legislation focused on ending racism in the United States is a must. For more than 400 years Black Americans have been treated as the third or even fourth-class citizens. Contrary to Trump and his white supremacist supporters, the color of a person’s skin has no relationship to their character, intelligence, or integrity as a human being.

Education Will Move America Forward into the 21st Century

Thanks to the exorbitant cost of higher education in America, we lose thousands of our greatest minds every year. Only the wealthy can afford the cost of enrollment in our best colleges and universities, and this is not only a threat to our country’s economy but also a matter of national security.

People Must Be Priority Number One

The focus of our government must return to the people. Big business can take care of itself. Income and corporate taxes must return to rates similar to those prior to the Reagan administration. Fair taxation will guarantee that America survives for another 246 years.

I believe that based on the high cost of living quarters in America, the federal minimum wage must be increased. 15 dollars per hour is insufficient. I believe it must be a minimum of $20 per hour.

Social Security must be protected. It must also be increased to represent the real cost of living in America. Although the increase in 2023 will be 8.7 percent, my calculations prove that the cost of existing in the most expensive nation in the world has risen 12 percent over the last couple of years.

Professional Politicians are an Abomination

Politics must be set aside and three situations that are fair and necessary must be passed by Congress.

First, Washington D.C. must be granted statehood. D.C.’s population is greater than Wyoming and Vermont and is growing while the other two states is stagnant. The people in this region deserve representation in the House and Senate. The only argument against statehood is from the right. D.C. is predominately Democratic, these fake Republicans fear the fact that its two senators would likely come from the Democratic Party.

Term limits for congress and the Supreme Court are mandatory. Professional politicians and professional justices have harmed our nation more than any other situation. There is a reason term limits were placed on our president. The same should apply to the legislative and judicial branches. As it is now, the three clowns appointed by Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell will remain on the Court long after I die.

Every Vote Must Count

The Electoral college is both unconstitutional and anti-democratic. Electing the woman or man who will lead us for four years is too important to allow states to make that decision. Every vote should count and only the popular vote should decide who will reside in the White House. This change would also eliminate the existence of “red and blue states.” America could be reunited.

Of course, there are other issues, but these few would save our nation’s future.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Reluctant Prostitute”

Sources:

The Atlantic: D.C. Has More People Than Wyoming and Vermont, Still Not a State

Congress: TERM LIMITS FOR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Fix the Court: Term Limits

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of PINKE‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License