Trump Intentionally Destroyed the Concept of America

Trump Will be Remembered as the Worst Man in History

The man who destroyed the nation that promised hope: Sorry Adolf, You Tried. Nothing I can think of is worse than being the man who intentionally destroyed a nation that offered hope for the people of the world. Thanks to Donald John Trump, the United States of America is now the most racist country in the world. In America, it is widely acceptable to ignore facts and accept lies as the truth.

Women are of no importance. Tens of millions of Americans share anger, hatred, and a penchant for violence, discarding understanding, compassion, acceptance of the lifestyle and traditions of those who are not pure white. We have become a nation of people worse than countries well known for bigotry and prejudice based on religious orientation.

Had Lots of Help

However, he did not accomplish his goals alone. The leaders of two nations which are enemies of the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, and one entire political party, owned by America’s 762 billionaires, aided him in his efforts to destroy democracy forever. James Comey and the mainstream media, the once respected fourth estate, were complicit as well in his rigged victory in 2016.

Trump Finally Has a Win

Prior to Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler was known as the greatest villain in the history of the world. Sorry, Adolf, but what Trump has accomplished in a short period of time has destroyed the hopes and dreams of more than half a nation. He has affected billions of people around the world. The end of freedom and justice for all is near. He will be known forever as the greatest villain in the history of the world.

The Last Election?

I am living in fear. In just six days I will learn if America is worth saving. At least 300 candidates for various offices are election deniers, including four seeking critical positions in government in my own state of Nevada. The facts are undeniable unless you support the greatest con man in history, Donald John Trump. This midterm election will decide America’s future. Sometime on November 9th, we will learn whether or not the dream of our Founding Fathers will continue to exist, or if it will become nothing but a memory. This is not an exaggeration, it is a fact: read the quote from our second President, John Adams.

“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

America is Now the Nation Which Denies Science, Facts, and the Truth

No nation, no civilization can exist in an atmosphere of lies and deception. This is Trump’s world, definitely not mine. If those of us loyal to the Constitution and the principles on which America was founded are defeated by fascists who hate everyone who is not pure white, all hope is lost. Choosing ignorance will have defeated free thought and the search for the truth.

I cannot forgive lies, chosen ignorance, or prejudice in its many forms. This is not my America, and I hope it’s not yours.

His Loyalty is not to America

Trump’s loyalty to Putin, his leadership of white supremacy, and his admission of being a sexual predator, and a hater of democracy, resulted in Influence over an entire party of hypocrites and traitors and divided our nation forever. Hundreds of thousands of lies convinced the uninformed that he was a “great leader.”

The only thing Trump leads are sheep to the slaughter. His cult is too ignorant to understand that he has conned them into destroying their own futures. America may not be the greatest nation in the world, but it has become the most ignorant.

By James Turnage, Author of “Tales from Between the Sheets”

Sources:

Foreign Policy: Why Trumpism Will Endure

Brookings: Did Trump damage American democracy?

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License