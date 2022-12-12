Absolute Proof That the Christian Religious Right Has No Interest in the Teachings of Jesus Christ

There Can Be No Christian Religion Without Jesus Christ

Most of the men and women who call themselves “Christians” refuse to believe and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. These fake Christians point to examples in the Old Testament which are aligned with their personal beliefs. They ignore the teachings of Christ An extremist branch of the Christian faith calling themselves Evangelicals use religion to further their personal ambitions, and are not true Christians.

It Began more than 60 Years Ago

In 1981 the Christian Religious Right was formed, identifying themselves as “the Religious Right.” Ignoring the First Amendment, Republicans aligned themselves with their president and a group of religious fanatics to expand their base and increase their chances of winning elections. This began the end of the separation of church and state and placed religious demands into a level of issues that continue to influence our elections.

The House Offers Hope

Last week the House passed a bill guaranteeing marriage equality. Their goal was to prevent a biased Supreme Court from striking down the rights of the LGBTQ community, specifically the right to legal marriage. It passed, but not without strong opposition from religious extremists.

I watched one of these homophobes offer an impassioned and embarrassing plea to reject the passage of the “Respect for Marriage Act.” Her name is Vicky Hartzler, a Representative from Missouri.

“I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill,” Hartzler said through tears.

There Is No Reason to Forbid Equal Rights to All Americans

Like all fake Christians, Hartzler based her objection on the Bible. However, she never mentioned the second half of the Bible, and the teachings of the child of Nazareth, Jesus Christ. His instructions were simple and direct. He commanded His followers “to not judge, lest ye be judged.” He added the stipulation that “only God the Father can judge.” (Please forgive me if I paraphrase, I don’t happen to keep a Bible handy.)

Hartzler’s Nephew was not Surprised

Friends of Andrew Hartzler, who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, contacted him on Instagram. They wanted to know if he had seen the video of his aunt. Andrew is an openly gay 23-year-old man.

“At first I just thought that it was an old video because that kind of rhetoric is quite common from my aunt,” he told BuzzFeed News. “But I realized that it was from today and what she was talking about, and, yeah, I wasn’t really surprised.”

“It was weird to me that she was crying. I would say that,” he added. “I don’t think that was a performance. Knowing my aunt, I think those were genuine tears.”

The Struggle Goes On

Members of the LGBTQ community face this type of denial every day. America is the most backward nation in all of the developed countries. All prejudice is founded on ignorance, and ignorance is a choice, not natural. Children learn racism and bigotry from their families and pass their hate-filled beliefs onto their children.

I guarantee you that if you ask any man or woman why they hate people of color or anyone who identifies themselves as part of the LGBTQ community, it is highly likely that you will either receive no answer or a response that makes no sense. Everyone is forced to endure difficult personal relationships at some point in their life, but to hate an entire group based on a few bad relationships is just plain stupid.

Our Country must Simply Grow Up

It’s time for all Americans to end prejudice. Not only must we cleanse ourselves of negative and unjustified thoughts and beliefs, but we must also encourage others to do the same. By design, America is a diverse nation and nothing will ever change this fact. We must embrace this fact, and learn from each other. Our lives are enriched when we share information with each other. Understanding and compassion help us reach higher levels of spirituality. This is not learned from a man standing on an altar, behind a pulpit.

The Older We Get, the Harder it is to Change

Ms. Hartzler is a misguided woman whose dependence upon a single religion prevents her from maturing and understanding the mistake she is making by refusing to protect the rights of all Americans. She is one of the far too many men and women who believe that America is for white Christians exclusively.

Sociologists now believe that diverse Americans will outnumber pure whites by the end of the 21st century. We all must share this fact and accept it as good news. It’s the way it was always going to be.

By James Turnage, Author of “Four More Years.”

