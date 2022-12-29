Civic Engagement, Starting a Movement

Throughout history, movements have been one of the most successful ways for citizens to make civic a change in our society. This method of civic engagement has helped citizens obtain rights, has helped different communities connect, make allies, and has also spread awareness.

Social Movements Encourage Civic Engagement

Social movements encourage civic engagement by getting the public to push changes in government. Some examples are BLM, the Civil Rights movement, and women’s suffrage. Although it’s important to note these changes didn’t happen overnight, you have to remember they made long-term changes which is the goal. Leaders such as Martin Luther King, Susan B. Anthony, and currently Shaun king, have fought for our rights and have helped set the standard for social movements today. They all found this issue and found a passion for it, this passion was able to make these civic movements bigger and eventually made them known to everybody.

Connecting Communities Together

Although a lot of times in movements we like to idolize the “Leaders” or faces of the movements and give them all the credit. I think we should change the narrative. Leaders such as Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and even Harriet Tubman, had whole organizations supporting their efforts.

Most of these movements would not have flourished without a community behind them. Whether it be a community of organizers or a community of neighbors. What some don’t even know is that Rosa was PICKED and that’s why she sat on the bus. So sometimes we are given all the credit for bringing someone else’s idea to life.

This is a great example of showing no one person can push a movement. The people in the background are just as important and have to be appreciated. When starting a movement it is important to know everybody is helpful in a different way. Even though what you present to the public is important you have to make sure you have a good team in the background. They plan the execution of what will be presented to the public and I feel this is essential to starting a movement. There is always more to the eye.

Spreading Community Awareness

These movements have spread so much awareness and have also added to the community. Even problems specific to certain groups are universally known. This inspires civic engagement by strengthening communities. Giving people who might not connect to the issue information about it allows them to even get involved.

A good example of this is Jane Elliot. She is a white woman who uses her privilege to educate about Black issues. People like her are essential to movements because they get no benefit from helping. This shows that her being aware of the issue was enough for her to feel passionate and do something to contribute.

I feel these are the type of people you need in a movement because not only are they strong they add strength to the message of the movement.

Civic Engagement Is Vital

Civic engagement is important for every society. The method of starting a movement has produced positive long-term changes each time. They have brought groups with similar views to support them and help plan. They have also gained support from those not affected. If you want to reach every type of person to speak about an issue then starting a movement is the way.

This is nothing new to Americans. We have seen countless people make movements before us. I think this is the tradition for us and we should stick to it.

By Cynthia Thomas

