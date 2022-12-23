George Santos Proves That Republicans Cannot Win Elections Without Lies and Baseless Conspiracy Theories

Santos: Another Typical Candidate Endorsed by Trump

George Santos ran for a seat in the House from New York in 2022 and won. He told his supporters that he was the gay son of immigrants.

He also claimed that he was a “seasoned Wall Street financier and investor,” the founder of an animal rescue nonprofit, the descendent of Jews who fled the Holocaust, the wealthy owner of 13 properties, and of a company that paid him a $750,000 salary. And then The New York Times started looking into him — after the election, naturally — and found that basically none of his story about himself holds up. Days later, the story somehow keeps crumbling, and we’ve now gotten to the point of questions about whether Santos is … really gay?

Lies, Lies, and Of Course, More Lies

Of course, when the New York Times investigated his story, it found that virtually none of this was the truth. He out-Trumped, Trump.

The latest revelation has his supporters wondering if he is actually gay. No one has ever seen his husband, “Matt.” More importantly, there are court records of a divorce in 2019. The complainant was a woman. It is no surprise that Trump loves the guy.

Republicans Continue to Offer us the Worst of the Worst

When we look at Santos, Herschel Walker, “Dr. Oz,” Kari Lake, and other right-wing candidates supported by Trump, questions must be asked. Does anyone in today’s Republican Party in Name Only vet any of their candidates prior to giving them RNC funds for their campaigns? I doubt it. For decades, the once GOP has offered voters the worst possible men and women to represent the American people in Washington.

No One on the Right Side of the Aisle is Qualified

The truth is irrefutable. Not a single man or woman calling themselves “Republican” is qualified to lead our nation. There is no doubt that their nominee in 2024 will once again be unfit for office at any level. Remember, their last two offerings became the worst two presidents in history. George W. Bush and Donald John Trump.

Bush placed our nation in two unwinnable and illegal wars. Thousands of Americans were killed and hundreds of billions of dollars were wasted. He is responsible for placing our nation in debt for several trillion dollars, nearly creating a second great depression.

Trump violated the Constitution each of the 1,460 days he pretended to be your president. He was impeached twice, committed treason by planning, organizing, and executing an attempted coup on January 6, 2021, and stole dozens of classified documents which I believe he intended to sell to foreign nations. He is not an American and received instructions from Vladimir Putin constantly while he pretended to be your president for four years.

Only the Worst are Nominated by Today’s Republicans – Like Santos

Republican’s next nominee might be just as bad and possibly worse. The direction in which their party is moving it could be Kim Jong Un or even a lesser qualified candidate, Ron DeSantis. (Please forgive me, I couldn’t resist the comparison.)

When I attack those who claim to be Republicans today, I feel a certain level of sadness. As a lifelong Independent, I miss having a choice between candidates from the two major parties. Right-wing politicians have moved so far to the right they support the ideas of fascism. I am a believer in the intent of the Constitution. I will never abandon my support for complete freedom, equality, and the support for human rights when they involve every American.

What Great Americans Were Willing to Do for their Country

I am a huge fan of quotes by Americans who love their country, and at the top of my choices is one everyone has heard of or read. It came from one of our most patriotic founding fathers, Patrick Henry. He boldly espoused these few words: “Give me liberty or give me death.”

I could not agree more with any sentiment when it refers to my love of my country.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

