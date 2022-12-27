Trump Did Not Have a ‘Very Merry Christmas’

With no Sense of Humor and Self-Deprecation, Trump Reveals his Ignorance

It’s nothing new to point out that Trump has no sense of humor, and skin so thin he is nearly “the invisible man.” However, this Christmas, he found new ways to express his rage about everything, and prove once and for all that he is mentally unfit to hold any office at any level of government.

This was Trump’s “Christmas message” which included the retelling of most of his crimes, but not all.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE,” Trump posted, “including the Radical Left Marxists that are destroying our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special ‘Prosecutor’ who, together with his wife and family, HATES ‘Trump’ more than any other person on earth.” He concluded with a bit of gear shift, writing, “LOVE TO ALL!”

He Wants Us to Ignore His Most Vile Crimes

Don’t forget stealing State secrets and a treasonous effort to overthrow the Government of the United States of America.

This old, obese, very white man is in desperate need of mental care. Over the last seven years, his limited mental capacity has declined rapidly along with his physical abilities.

His Party and his Supporters are Deserting Him

The pattern continues. One by one his supporters are abandoning the worst illegitimate president in history. He will very likely die

alone in federal prison, disgraced and forgotten. But don’t support them. They were fully aware of what their Fuhrer was doing for four long years and protected him from paying for his crimes.

Trump is an albatross, and if the truth be told, he has destroyed what was left of the once Grand Old Party once and for all. In 2024, any man or woman who has an “R” next to their name is a “Trump MAGA Republican,” or a member of the “American Fascist Party.”

The Number of Wannabee Republican Presidential Candidates Grows

Because of this fact, more fake Republicans are suggesting their possible intentions to seek the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. Ron DeSantis is obvious, but other names are possible, including Gregg Abbott, Rick Scott, and Mike Pompeo. The problem for the RNC and all right-wing politicians is that not a single person claiming to be a Republican is qualified to become our nation’s president.

Complain, Complain, Complain

Yahoo is calling Trump’s Christmas message “a grievance-filled lump of coal.” It fits.

He continues to whine about the fact that everyday crimes he committed throughout his lifetime have been revealed to the American people. Everything from swindling contractors, bribing public officials, and tax evasion and fraud were committed prior to his illegitimate presidency. Over four years his crimes became more egregious and damaging. His intentional division of our nation’s people can never be forgotten or forgiven. He is the worst thing to ever happen to our country and must be treated as an outcast, his citizenship removed and exiled forever.

The 14th Amendment Must End Trump Once and for All

Tell your representatives in Washington to invoke section three of the 14th Amendment and prevent him from running for office again.

By the way, if you were dumb enough to purchase one of Trump’s NFT digital trading cards, they have already decreased in value. Congratulations. He’s already spent your money.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Uproxx: Trump Claimed He’s ‘Clairvoyant’ In A Predictably Unhinged Christmas Day Post, Because Sure, Why Not

The Guardian: As Trump’s star wanes, rivals signal presidential nomination campaigns

Yahoo: Donald Trump’s ‘Merry Christmas’ Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal

Top and Featured Image The Epoch Times‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License