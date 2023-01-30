I’m Very Sad but I Must Tell the Truth: America Is the Most Violent Nation in the World

The Tyre Nichols Tragedy is a Continuation of the “Trump Effect”

If someone strikes you on any part of your body, it hurts. And it hurts just as much when someone attacks you on any of the too many social media apps. In the 21st century, America has become the most violent nation in the free world, physically and verbally. No other country comes close to having more mass shootings than days on the calendar.

Once again, I justifiably place most of these facts directly on the shoulders of Donald John Trump, his political party, and his supporters. At each of his hate-filled rallies, he preached anger and hatred, and those two negative emotions all too often result in violence and/or verbal assaults.

Trump Never Should have Become Your President

Immediately after today’s fake Republican Party nominated Trump in July of 2016, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported an increase in hate crimes of about 800 percent. Physical and verbal assaults on Blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, Hindus, and all women of any race, and any color became normal in our country. When Trump began his repetitious attacks on China, Asian Americans were added to his list of targets. It is also no surprise that followers of Judaism were added as the addled speech of an old, obese, white man confirmed the fact that he is the leader of white supremacy and bigotry in America.

Law Enforcement Cannot be Trusted in America, Whether they be Black or White

Since Friday evening, protests began in Memphis, Tennessee. A video was released to the public revealing how 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by five Black police officers earlier this month. For me, memories from the 1991 vicious assault on Rodney King took place in my hometown of Los Angeles by several members of law enforcement.

Although Mr. King survived the merciless attack, mental and physical pain became unbearable. He died from an accidental drowning 21 years later. An autopsy revealed large amounts of alcohol, cocaine, and PCP in his system.

Mr. Nichols’ injuries were ignored for a lengthy period of time. He was eventually taken to a hospital where he lost his fight for life.

The Officers Involved Must be Convicted of Murder

The five police officers were fired earlier this month after the attack. They have now been charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree murder. Two Paramedics and two members of the Memphis Fire Department have also been removed from their positions. They will face lesser charges for their failure to act in a timely manner.

Neo-Nazism is More Prevalent in America than I Wanted to Believe

Finally, never forget the most revolting act of treason in our nation’s history, one which must never happen again. On January 6, 2021, a sitting president planned, organized, and executed an attempted overthrow of the government of the United States. Aiding Trump in his insurrection were leaders of Neo-Nazi organizations whose only goal is to remove our democratic government from power, and place only white men in control. These are Trump’s people, and must never be allowed to run for office again under section three of the 14th Amendment.

Always Vote, and Vote Wisely

Only you and your vote can save America. If in the past you voted for candidates based on whether they had an “R” or a “D” next to their name, please never do that again. Vote for yourself by becoming an Independent. Independents vote for the candidates whose positions on important issues are closest to their own. Republicans do not vote for you in Washington, why should you vote for them?

