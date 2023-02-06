America’s Growing Discontent With All Politicians

I understand the situation and have a solution for the problem. I also believe that if America’s contestants for the presidency in 2024 are a repeat of 2020, the turnout could be the exact opposite. One of the lowest in history, and that would favor Republicans.

Let’s Discuss the Future of America Related to Politics, Politicians, and Political Parties

Most Americans are disgusted with politics and politicians. I agree for the most part. The government of the United States of America is dysfunctional and I see no possibility of reforming the situation without serious change. Such enormous change can only begin by forcing term limits on all three branches of our government. With power comes corruption, and ours is the most corrupt government in the free and developed world. Think about it. There is a viable reason why our presidents are allowed to serve no more than 10 years.

It’s not Ageism, it’s Common Sense

I cannot believe that millennials, women, and even many voters my age would find it wise to vote for an octogenarian or his opponent who will be a very old 78. With our country’s average age at 38.2 years of age, Biden and Trump are both incapable of understanding the needs and wishes of most Americans. Both men appear to lack the physical strength and stamina, and mental acuity required from the leader of the most powerful nation in the world. Think about it: America will be 247 years old in July. These two old, white men have lived through nearly one-third of our nation’s history. They are less likely to move our nation forward into the 21st century than a younger woman or man.

Moving to the Far Right has Threatened America’s Future

Many political writers claim that Republicans have moved too far to the right, and Democrats too far to the left. Only one-half of this is true.

The first election in which I was allowed to use my right to vote was in 1968. The positions of most Democrats on important issues today are very similar to those of Republicans in 1968. Democrats have become far more conservative than the men and women running under the Democratic Party’s flag in the late 60s. Most Democrats are centrists, and this means they are less likely to harbor the more progressive principles and ideals of Franklin Delano Roosevelt or John Fitzgerald Kennedy. This is bad for America’s future.

These Same Writers Claim that Politicians Fail to Have the Trust of Most Americans

Trust, respect, and loyalty are earned, they are not meant to be given freely. Most political writers believe that only a centrist can regain the trust of most Americans. They are radically mistaken. Our nation is both young and diverse. Centrists favor the status quo, and America cannot stand still because standing still is moving backward. This was Trump’s primary focus between 2017 and 2021. He and his policies are why we are behind every other nation in the developed world today.

The United States Desperately Needs a Great Leader

It is the responsibility of our government to improve the lives of its people. Not since JFK has our country enjoyed the guidance of a great leader. We need one today more than at any other time in my 76 years.

Trump, DeSantis, Cruz, Rubio, and every other man expected to seek the Republican nomination in 2024 are the past and totally unfit for office. If Republican voters are smart, and this would be a drastic change from the last four decades, they will support Nikki Haley who is expected to announce her candidacy on February 15th. She is the change the once GOP needs today.

Democrats and President Biden would be wise to pass the baton onto Kamala Harris. With two women seeking the presidency, prejudice against having a woman president would be of no importance, and the contest would be based on ideas and the serious issues which have faced our nation for far too long. Of great importance is that Ms. Haley will be 53 and Vice-President Harris, 60 on election day.

American Voters Share a Great Responsibility

It’s up to us, the American voter, to make changes. Our government does nothing of importance, and we must force them to serve us and ignore special interests. The wealthy can care for themselves.

Become an Independent voter, and choose candidates whose position on the issues is most closely aligned with your own. Plan to make November 5, 2024, the most important day in your life.

By James Turnage

