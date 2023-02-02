The Right-Wing has a Single Fear, the Truth, and Here’s Why

The Truth Will Place Trump and Other Traitors in Federal Prison

It is not a secret that Trump and his party have one great fear, the truth. For the last four plus decades, these Republicans in name only have attempted to misdirect the facts and make baseless attacks against whistleblowers who expose them. I have news: it’s not working, you’ve gone to the well once too often. No one believes the lies spewed by Trump and his supporters today.

I begin with the obvious. Those who call themselves “Republicans” continue to pretend that the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021 was “just another protest,” and deny the fact that Trump was crushed in the 2020 election. They must not own televisions.

Trump Continues to Order Anger, Hatred, and Violence

In one of Trump’s most recent posts on his failed social media, “truth social,” he encouraged a violent revolution if he fails to win again in 2024.This was his response to an earlier post. He suggests violence as a useful and just method, as he did on January 6.

“Then they will have to figure out how to fight 80,000,000 + It’s not going to happen again. People my age and old will physically fight for him this time. What we got to lose? I’ll donate the rest of my time here on this planet to do it. And I know many many others who feel the same. They got my 6 and we Are Locked and LOADED”

All Republicans Are Complicit in the Destruction of the Constitution

All Republicans are guilty of attempting to hide reality from the American people. They approved of action taken on one of the darkest days in America, June 24, 2022, when a biased and misogynistic Supreme Court removed the rights of women to make decisions about their own physical and mental health. One hundred percent of these fake Republicans continue their attempts to hide the facts about Black history in America. The truth exposes the evil committed by pure whites for over 400 years, and it continues in the 21st century. Today they are attempting to remove sex education from our schools; a program which has succeeded beyond the dreams of its supporters.

The Pledge of Allegiance Means Little Today

I continue to laugh at their hypocrisy. Republicans have suggested that the Pledge of Allegiance be recited at all Judiciary Committee meetings. I think they are forgetting that the last line opposes their beliefs: “with liberty and justice for all.”

Today’s voters are more informed and are aware of their constant lying and spread of conspiracy theories.

Trump, the Truth, and a Veil of Denial

Republicans, or more accurately, Trump MAGA Republicans, continue to pretend that nothing Trump did to our nation over four years was a violation of the law. However, a five year old who understands that there are rules which must be obeyed would disagree with them.

Historians will remember Trump for many things, not one of them will be positive. I will always remember him as our nation’s biggest villain, and nothing less.

By James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Daily Kos: MUST SEE Democratic Response to GOP Forcing Pledge of Allegiance at All Judiciary Committee Hearings

Daily Kos: Republicans won’t stop at ending legal abortions or erasing Black history. Now it’s sex ed—again

Daily Kos: TERRORIST TRUMP Posts Comment Urging His Cult to Take Up Arms and ‘Physically Fight’ for Presidency

Top and featured image courtesy of tangi bertin‘s Flickr page – Creative Commons License