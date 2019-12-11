Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gift Ideas for Movie Lovers

Christmas is fast approaching, the New Year is almost here and that means this is the time when last minute holiday shoppers are out in full force looking for gifts. Sometimes people need ideas for what to get the people in their lives, and if they happen to be movie lovers, there are a lot of options out there. Luckily, there are plenty of holiday gift guides available to steer people in the right direction.

While the holidays are stressful enough without having to add in the idea of not finding just the right gift, there are plenty of ways to alleviate that stress. One of those ways is to use a holiday gift guide for inspiration. For movie lovers, there are a lot of options out there, which can make shopping even more overwhelming than it needs to be.

Knowing what the other person enjoys can go a long way in making gift giving less stressful. Did they rave over “Avengers: Endgame?” Were they debating what “John Wick” should have done to save himself? How many times did they go to the theater to see “The Lion King” or “Aladdin?” All of these questions are a great way to decide which gift to choose this holiday season.

If they were obsessed with “Avengers: Endgame,” then now is the perfect time to grab them the Captain America Quantum Leather Jacket from I End Game by Film Jackets. Originally priced at $199, this leather jacket is on sale for $129 as of Dec. 11. (Check out IEndGame.com for a nice variety of jackets inspired by franchises like “Star Wars” and Marvel.)

For “Star Wars” fans, Williams-Sonoma has an entire line of products inspired by the franchise that are perfect for the foodie family member. From Instant Pots (which are all the rage right now) designed after some favorite characters to Le Creuset Stoneware, it feels like there is something for every cook, baker, and foodie out there (as long as they love “Star Wars” of course). With all the cooking that happens at the holidays, these gifts might even come in handy right away.

Another great option is to check out Amazon, where there are plenty of holiday gift ideas, including some for “Harry Potter” fans. One such gift that is available with Prime delivery is the Harry Potter, “Marauder’s Map” Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket. There are a few different Harry Potter throws, which means one could purchase a variety of blankets as gifts for different people this holiday season.

Even if the person getting the gift is hard to shop for, knowing they are a movie lover is enough to make gift giving easy this holiday. Not only are there plenty of unique gift options like the ones above, but even DVD sets are a great choice (especially if they do not have the DVD yet). Another option that works is movie tickets and gift cards to the theater. Many theaters are even offering special deals for the holidays, such as Alamo Drafthouse, which has had some interesting gift giving options of their own.

The holidays may be stressful, but gift giving does not have to be for movie lovers.

Written by Kimberley Spinney

Sources:

Assorted Press Kits

Amazon Holiday Gift Guides

Image Credit – Jennifer C.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License