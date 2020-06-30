Kelly Asbury, Famous Animator, Passed Away

On June 26, 2020, the outstanding animator, Kelly Asbury passed away. Asbury’s death was confirmed by his representative Nancy Porter. The 60-year-old death is attributed to cancer.

His Early Years

He was born on Jan. 15, 1960 in Beaumont, Texas. When Asbury was 17 he wrote to Walt Disney Studios asking how one becomes an animator for their company. At the time Don A. Duckwall was the production manager, he saw the promising future Asbury offered and told him to submit his work.

After receiving his submitted pieces he was encouraged to go to the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). This school offers degrees in Character Animation. In 1980, Asbury started his education at CalArts.

Asbury was a fan of ventriloquism, he had a lifelong passion for this unconventional art. He wrote a non-fiction book about the subject called “Dummy Days – America’s Favorite Ventriloquists from Radio and Early TV.”

His Career

Ashbury worked on many various films throughout his three decades of work. In 1989, he worked on “The Little Mermaid,” as one of the visual development artists. From there he worked on “Beauty and the Beats,” in 1992. Some of the other movies he worked on are: “Sherk 1-2,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The talented animator is survived by his wife, Jacquie Boggs, and various family and friends. Many people who worked with Asbury has taken to social media to pay tribute to him. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IMDb: Kelly Asbury

Daily Mail: Kelly Asbury dies at 60: The two-time Oscar-nominated director helmed Shrek 2 and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Hollywood Reporter: Kelly Asbury, Director of ‘Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,’ ‘Shrek 2’ and ‘Gnomeo & Juliet,’ Dies at 60

Top Image By Kelly Asbury Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Percita’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons