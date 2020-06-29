Rapper Huey Murdered in Missouri

On June 25, 2020, around midnight (EST) St. Louis rapper Huey was murdered in Kinloch, Missouri. Another victim was also shot and taken to the hospital for their injuries. St. Louis County police department believes there were as many as 10 other witnesses to this crime.

His Early Years

The rapper was born on Jan. 1, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri. Huey is one of four children his parents had. His bane at birth was Lawerence Franks Jr. He also went by the nickname Baby Huey. As a teen, he spent his days dropping beats with his neighborhood friends. At this time he was living on Arlington Avenue.

Huey and his friends took inspiration from fellow Dirty South stars, Ludacris, Nelly, and Chingy. They would write songs to pass the time. That is until Huey’s older brother brought music veteran Angela Richardson into the mix. After that Huey’s music ambitions soared to new heights.

His Rise to Fame

At the time Richardson was in the process of developing a new rap group. Huey’s sharp, clever rhyme quickly became front and center for the group. His first major hit was “Pop, Lock & Drop It” blazed through the radio airwaves. With DJ and music promoters helped push Huey’s career into the limelight fast. His song became a hit for college students everywhere as the listened to his mixtapes.

Unsigned Hype produced about 8,000 copies of his music. Producer TJ Chapman heard one of these tapes and introduced Huey to rapper Mickey “MeMpHiTz” Wright, the Vice President of A&R at Jive Records in early 2006. Huey’s debut album, The Notebook Paper was released in mid-2007. The last album he released was Redemption in 2010. Other than them he released some mixtapes in 2011 and 2014.

The Shooting

According to reports the St. Louis County Police Department announced the rapper’s death. Huey was brought to the hospital with “at least one apparent gunshot wound.” Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Huey was pronounced dead. The second victim has been described as a 21-year-old man.

The man went to the Ferguson Police Department, where he was then transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It has been reported that the man remains hospitalized for his injuries. Authorities have stated that the incident took place around a front yard of a home in Kinloch. Detectives are currently investigating the crime. No suspects or other information has been given at this time.

The 31-year-old rapper has had many tribute’s to him on their social media pages, as well as his obituary page on Legacy. His friends and family are devastated by his early demise. Producer and songwriter from St. Louis, Jaylien Wesley wrote, “shed a few, my dawg Huey is gone forever. Thank you for the talk, thank you for your energy, thank you for believing in me. I’ma help keep your spirit alive down here. Much much love forever.”

By Sheena Robertson

