Charlize Theron ‘Heartbroken’ to Give Up the Title of Imperator Furiosa

With Mad Max: Fury Road getting a prequel, award-winning Charlize Theron shares her thoughts of giving up her role as the heroic Imperator Furiosa.

Theron will not be reprising her role as the one-armed, tough Furiosa despite her earlier statements on how she would love to return to her role again. During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Theron explained how she felt “a little heartbroken” with giving away her role as Furiosa to a younger actress.

“It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George [Miller], if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best,” Theron told the reporter.

It was a tough decision on Miller’s part as well. In May, Miller confirmed the progression of a Mad Max prequel centered around Furiosa. The reason why Theron’s sitting out on the new movie is that the movie centers around a much younger Furiosa. Despite her talent as an actor if she was chosen to reprise the role of Furiosa she would have to be de-aged using CGI. For a long time Miller wanted to keep Theron as an actor but over time realized that “we’re just not there yet” in terms of CGI.

“Despite valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe,” stated Miller. And in retrospect, Theron trusts his decision especially after working with him in the past on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ deeming him a master and “wishes him nothing but the best.”

In ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, Tom Hardy plays as Max Rockatansky, a lone wolf in a post-apocalyptic world. Theron played as Furiosa, who meets Max after smuggling five wives from a tyrant by the name of Immortan Joe in an attempt to bring them to freedom. Surprisingly, Theron was hesitant about playing the role after hearing about how her character is supposed to be on the same level as Max. The reason for this is because the actress felt that the action genre has not always treated female leads with respect. Despite this Theron found herself pleasantly surprised and became personally attached to the character.

Shortly after the release of the movie, rumors began to circulate about Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s on-set relationship. I came to surprise fans when they learned that the two main leads on set interactions imitated the interactions in the movie. In an interview with Wall Street Journal Theron confirmed that the two didn’t get along. And both the actress and Hardy confirmed that they had arguments and could never agree on some things but never went into much detail.

Although despite the rumors of their relationship, after ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ was released for a few years both actors admitted that the entire thing was blown out of proportion. Theron described it as the two drove each other crazy but had a certain respect for each other, seeing a “beauty in those kinds of relationships.”

It appears the disagreements did not have a lasting effect on each other. And when there was a possibility the two actors would be working together in the future Hardy told reports that “I think she’s brilliant” and would love to work with her again.

Written by: Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

