Pandemic Sets a Tempting Opportunity for Mail-in Ballot Fraud

The pandemic has already affected our regular deliveries concerning food and clothing and now when forced to mail-in vote, ballots have been misplaced, delayed, and missing through transit.

Issues such as budget-related cutbacks for employees and even postmen purposeful altering ballots have led to mass amounts of either ballot never being received or records of people voting when they insist they never received a ballot in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has already experienced a serious delay in delivering mail on time, with USPS memo’s stating that it was common to see mail carriers leave the mail at the distribution centers in order to make it on time to their delivery routes.

The mail of which is “ballots sitting out in building lobbies.”

There are numerous cases of voter fraud being reported in numerous cities across the U.S. In New Jersey, records showed that thousands of ballots were disqualified due to the signatures not matching with those on file – and even more ballots showed as not being counted even though they were delivered successfully.

And while officials are trying to harden down on preventing more fraudulent actions, President Donald Trump has taken this opportunity to try and instill his own take on whats happening, shouting in all caps by tweeting:

“Rigged 2020 election: Millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries, and others it will be the scandal of all times.”

Of course, his statement comes from no personal knowledge of how voting fraud works, let alone be faked and transported across the country. Tweets like this are similar to previous accounts of things he’s said in the past. Mostly concerning past allegations against opposing critics and foreign countries.

Some deeming even trying to “punish China for its response to the coronavirus” by banning Tik Tok. Even going as far as to state that China purposefully let Covid-19 run rapid, saying in an interview to “Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they’ve done to this country and to the entire world, is disgraceful.”

Those who have much more experience with the administrative aspect of voting and work behind the scenes to combat ballot fraud say that what he is proposing has never happened before and security restrictions such as barcodes, special designated voting paper, and signature checking that will prevent that from happening.

Joe Bidens Campaign had a few words to say about Trump’s claim, seeing his words as a way to “discredit vote-by-mail” by “pushing baseless conspiracy theories- a well-worn page from his playbook of deception and distraction.”

“This sounds like something out of ‘Get Smart’ – the idea that some foreign government could print millions of ballots and sneak them into the country, with maybe invisible ink, to cast people’s votes for them is absurd,” says the President of the Brennan Center for Justice, Michael Waldman, in response to Trump’s claim.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Sources:

Fox News: Mail-in voting faces slew of issues nationwide, as emergency USPS memo sounds alarm

Fox News: USPS truck caught fire in New Jersey carrying possible mail-in ballots: report

cnet: Trump pushes a TikTok ban: Everything you need to know

