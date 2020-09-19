2020 Atlantic Storm Name List Depleted

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reports the Atlantic name list for the 2020 hurricane and tropical storm is depleted. As such, the newest storm was named Beta, according to the NOAA on Sept. 18, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. CT. Five hours earlier a Subtropical Storm was named Alpha.

Beginning the use of the Greek alphabet occurs after the list of 21 names are used during one season. The only other time this occurred was a post-season tropical storm at the end of December 2005 into January 2006.

As of 5:00 p.m. CT, the Atlantic basin is host to Hurricane Teddy and Subtropical Storm Alpha, as well as Tropical Storms Beta and Wilford.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Bermuda as Hurricane Teddy — Category 3 moves along a NW path across the central Atlantic at 14 mph. Teddy’s maximum sustained wind speed 125 mph. The NOAA issued an advisory about large swells that are spreading across much of the Western Atlantic, which increases the threat of rip currents.

Subtropical Storm Alpha made landfall in Portugal it is traveling NE at 17 mph. The storm’s sustained winds are less than 40 mph and it is expected to dissipate sometime on Saturday, September 19.

Tropical Storm Wilford’s “maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible Saturday before weakening likely begins by Sunday,” according to NOAA. Currently, it is traveling the same general NW path as Hurricane Teddy at 18 mph.

Tropical Storm Beta is approaching the Gulf of Mexico moving N-NE at 9 mph. The NOAA expects Beta to continue in this direction throughout Saturday or Saturday night. However, the center of the storm could be near hurricane strength on Sunday or Sunday night.

The Atlantic hurricane and tropical storm season does not end Nov. 30, which is 11 weeks away. It has been an extremely busy season thus far. It would not be hard to imagine going through the Greek alphabet quickly.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: Top News of the Day; Sept. 18, 2020.

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

