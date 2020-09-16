Beauty Blogger Yaz and MAU Spotlight

The fashion and makeup industry is a billion-dollar business offering women beauty and fashion products to enhance their beauty. There are so many products and companies vying for women to try their products.

The cosmetic and fashion industries often rely on makeup bloggers and artists to push their products for them. With new beauty bloggers creating blogs every day, it can be challenging to find the right one to follow. Here is a unique feature of a knowledgeable makeup artist and beauty blogger to follow going forward this year in 2020. She is comfortable in her own skin, making boss moves, and pursuing her passions.

Yaz is on track to make 2020 her year. From beauty to fashion to health tips, she has all the beauty tips to get you right for all the events in your life or just chilling with friends or at home.

She offers her expertise on beauty and makeup products and all while having a blast and enjoying life too. Her videos her informational on Instagram at @yazmakeupblog are fun for all who follow on her journey of self-love and just enjoying life.

Yaz creates her own world filled with fun but knowledgeable makeup tips, makeup tutorials, fashion wear, and health tips as she shares in her expertise in taking care of your skin with the right skin products, makeup products for the get-up and goes days, workdays, and out on the town evenings.

Even giving step by step makeup tutorials for all the events in her life from work looks to traveling. Follow Yaz on her journey as she inspires and influences cosmetics, fashion, and health.

Written by Kelly J [Kelz] Newson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source: Instagram: @yazmakeupblog

All Images Courtesy of Yaz’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License