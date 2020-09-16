UFO Sightings Escalate as One Is Confirmed Good Year Blimp in New Jersey

UFO sightings escalate but one viral sighting on Sept. 14, 2020, in New Jersey was confirmed to be a Goodyear blimp.

Onlookers supposedly caught sight of a UFO flying over MetLife Stadium, where the Giants succumbed to the Steelers during the opening Monday Night Football game.

Drivers stopped to witness and decipher the unidentified object in the sky. At first, people were unsure if they were about to experience an alien invasion. However, a Reddit user has shared the trajectory of the Goodyear blimp’s schedule to show it was in line with the location and time it was seen flying around New Jersey.

Additionally, it is commonplace for a Goodyear blimp to orbit a football stadium during a game. Its undercarriage LED lights could have easily contributed to the confusion of mistaking it for an elusive UFO.

Earlier this year, Goodyear was sighted in the news due to President Trump asking citizens to ban the Ohio based company because they did not allow its employees to wear hats with his campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. Goodyear bans all political content at its company.

UFO Task Force

Roughly 6,000 calls were received in 2019 by the National UFO Reporting Center to report strange sightings in the sky. This is nearly double the 3,395 calls made in 2018.

Other than private citizens, the U.S Intelligence has confirmed possible sightings. The Pentagon released videos of U.S. aircraft encounters with unidentified aircraft. In April, the footage was shared with Trump, and he wonders “if it’s real.”

The government ended a 5-year classified program in 2012 that studied findings of aerial encounters. In 2017, the former head of the program, Luis Elizondo, told CNN he believes:

There is compelling evidence that we may not be alone.

In August, there were talks of the Pentagon formulating a new task force department to investigate the sightings of UFOs by United States military aircraft.

