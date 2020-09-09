New Jersey Awakens Early to 3.1M Earthquake

Seismologists report 3.1 magnitude earthquake rocked New Jersey awake at 2:00 a.m. ET. The epicenter occurred near East Freehold, according to the USGS, with a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

A resident in Freehold said she thought something hit her house. During their review on social media posts indicate people in southeast Queens, and Bed Stuy, Brooklyn report feeling the shaking, according to NBC News.

USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders told NBC that earthquakes in the region are not common. Sanders added, “It will take a few days or weeks before analysts can see if there’s a specific fault line at cause here.

Thus far, any structural damage or injuries have not been reported. However, according to Sanders while damage is possible it is not likely. He says the most damage he expects is from things falling off of shelves.

In 1992 a 3.1 magnitude earthquake occurred within a 10-mile radius of Freehold, New Jersey. There was a 3.5 magnitude quake in 1979.

An East Brunswick resident and his family were awakened by the shaking and vibrations that lasted about 12 seconds. Individuals in the region who are unaccustomed to feeling earthquakes recall thinking there had been an explosion of some kind in New Jersey.

A “felt it” report came in from Sayreville, “I was up at this hour, felt rumbling and the house shook…are they digging a tunnel underground???” Yet another person states their bedroom door woke them when it began to rattle.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

