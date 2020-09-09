Patriot Day God Shed His Grace on Thee

As dreadful as the events were that led to Patriot Day, God shed his grace on America. In observation of Patriot Day, the United States flag is flown at half-staff to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people who died as a result of the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2011. The White House, all United States government buildings, and the homes of all Americans should display the flag out of respect for the fallen.

Lest We Forget

The United States experienced the most significant attack of terrorism on American soil on 9/11. The world watched in horror and disbelief as three hijacked planes intentionally crashed into two significant buildings.

At 8:46 a.m. EST, American Airlines Flight No. 11 collided into the World Trade Center. Shortly after that, at 9:03 a.m. United Airlines Flight No. 175 collided into the World Trade Center South Tower.

Then 34 minutes later, American Airlines Flight No. 77 crashed into the Pentagon.

Although still sad, God shed His grace on America, as a fourth highjacked plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m.

In about an hour after each crash, the respective World Trade Center Towers collapsed to the ground. The aftermath was unbearable. People feverishly searched for their loved ones. Images of people falling from buildings, people being trapped under rubbish for days, as well as last phone calls made to family members are replayed in the minds of Americans.

The militant group Al Qaeda was responsible for the coordinated, brutal attacks.

Americans are Resilient

Americans are well known for using unfortunate events as a trajectory for change. The economic impact was devastating, but by God’s grace, the U.S. was able to recover. Homeland security has been tightened, and citizens from state to state displayed an enormous amount of love and humanity towards their fellow Americans.

Patriot Day is not a federal holiday. Businesses and schools remain open. People typically take a moment out of the day — usually, at the corresponding times, hijacked planes crashed into the buildings — to commemorate those who were killed. There are church services, prayer vigils, and other events to remember those innocent victims who lost their lives as a result of 9/11, fittingly named Patriot Day.

