2 Separate Shootings in Chicago Leave 1 Dead and 4 Wounded

In Humboldt Park, a Chicago neighborhood, a 17-year-old youth was the victim of a shooting on October 31, 2020. When Chicago Police Officers responded to the scene, they discovered the teen was shot in the back and the shoulder.

WGN reported the young man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard. Apparently, shortly before 1 a.m. CT the car was approached by two men who began shooting into the vehicle.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital — in serious condition.

Area Four detectives are conducting an investigation.

Separate Shooting in Morgan Park

The Chicago Sun-Times reported an unrelated shooting on Oct. 30 in a Morgan Park home on the Far South Side. This crime is thought to be drug-related.

Police reports indicate a man entered the home at about 9:15 p.m. and began firing shots. He killed one person and wounded three others.

Chicago Police Officers discovered a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy on Saturday morning.

Other victims include a 16-year-old youth and two adult men ages 28 and 30. The teen was shot in the legs, and the younger of the two adults was wounded in the torso and back. Both are in critical condition and at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

The fourth shooting victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Initially, his condition was reported as serious-to-critical, but he is now reported to in fair condition.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

