US Special Forces and the SEALs Rescue an American Hostage

The United States’ SEAL Team 6 rescued an American hostage held in Nigeria on Oct. 31, 2020. The Pentagon further stated that the American hostage had been taken by armed men earlier this week.

According to Jonathan Hoffman, spokesman for the Pentagon, the hostage was rescued during the “early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria.” The citizen has been placed in the U.S. Department of State’s care. He further stated that no U.S. military had been injured during the rescue.

Navy SEALs and Air Force Special Operations Save the Hostage

The U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6 performed the several hour-long mission. The U.S. Air Force special operations flew the SEALs into the region. Six of the seven captors were killed by U.S. forces and the SEALs conducting the mission.

At this time the United States does not believe the captors were affiliated with any terror groups. Earlier this week the State Department had confirmed the abduction of the citizen in Nigeria.

According to reports, Abdourahamane Moussa — Nigeria’s governor — told local media outlets that six men armed with AK-47s road onto the man’s property on motorbikes. Allegedly the armed men demanded money from the U.S. citizen and then took him hostage.

A spokesperson for the State Department stated that the U.S. and the SEALs work closely with local authorities in cases like this. They further stated that they share as much information as they can with the victim’s families.

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an announcement on Saturday saying that the citizen will be reunited with his family soon. Pompeo further thanked all the individuals involved with the rescue.

We will never abandon any American taken hostage.

According to Ivanka Trump’s Twitter page, the man’s name is Philip Walton, however, this information has yet to be confirmed. She further stated that the SEAL Team 6 rescued the man in a town neighboring Nigeria.

