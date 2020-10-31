Sean Connery the First James Bond Dies ‘Peacefully in His Sleep’

The first man to be James Bond, Sir Sean Connery, “peacefully died in his sleep” surrounded by his family in the Bahamas on Oct. 31, 2020. His publicist Nancy Seltzer made the announcement early Halloween morning. The actor was 90-years-old.

Connery was born with the first name of Thomas in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh, Scotland — on Aug. 25, 1930. His father was a Catholic factory worker and mother a Protestant household cleaner.

The very talented Scottish actor’s previous occupations include a lorry driver, milkman, coffin polisher, a model for artists at Edinburgh College of Art, and a bodybuilder. Connery had a short stint in the Royal Navy before he was discharged at the age of 23 with medical problems.

After leaving the Royal Navy he had a choice to make — become an actor or a professional footballer. Connery believed he made the most intelligent choice he could becoming an actor.

His first major film was in 1957 in “No Road Back.” Afterward, he performed in several movies that were made for TV. The first was done later in 1957 and was called “Anna Christie,” by ITV Television Playhouse. The next two productions he was in 1961 with “Macbeth” and “Anna Karenina.”

Sir Connery made several guest appearances on TV shows and movies during that time period. Such as “Heel Drivers,” The Frightened City,” and “The Longest Day.” His major break came in 1962 when he scored the role of secret agent 007.

Connery brought Bond to life in numerous movies, such as “Dr. No,” “Thunderball,” and “Never Say Never Again.” In total, Connery played James Bond in seven movies. Throughout his career, he performed in at least 72 movies.

On Jan. 11, 1963, he and his first wife, Diane Cilento, welcomed their son, Jason, into the world. The couple was separated then divorced in the early 1970s. He met his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, during the production of a Bond movie.

He is survived by his wife, son, grandson, and numerous other family members. His many fans and friends have taken to social media to share kind words and condolences. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IMDb: Sean Connery Movies List

BBC: Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90

IMDB: Sean Connery (1930–2020)

Top and Featured Image by [email protected] Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons license

Inline Image Courtesy of Public.Resource.Org’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

