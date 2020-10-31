Fears of Civil Unrest Prompt Americans to Stock Up on Guns, Gas, and Food

Americans are stocking up on guns, ammunition, gasoline, and food ahead of the Presidential Election on Nov. 3, 2020. It seems as though this year was doomed from the start; COVID-19 hit the country in March, and civil unrest grew as Black Lives Matter protests and riots erupted.

In March, grocery stores’ shelves were plundered as fearful people stocked up on food, cleaning supplies, and toilet paper. It has only been a few weeks since the stores’ have fully restocked. Now, the parking lots are full, and shoppers hurry to make sure they will not run out of food during the predicted post-election civil unrest.

Gun and ammunition sales soared since the pandemic began. Experts say people are arming themselves because they fear that no matter who wins the Presidential Election, there will be unprecedented civil unrest. Nationally, 1.8 million weapons were sold in September. That is a 66 percent jump over last year, and it is the seventh straight month of sales of over 50 percent greater than the previous year, according to CNBC.

The cause of civil unrest in America is greater than the election itself. Racial tensions increased as many Black men and women have died at the hands of police officers who are not usually held accountable. Black Lives Matter protesters have become a staple on the streets in my cities across the United States.

Alt. Right militia groups and pro-Trumpers have countered BLM with violence, shooting them with pepper spray from large aerosol canisters and pelleting them with paintballs and so-called non-lethal ammo. Unfortunately, semi-automatic guns are prominently displayed as an act of increasing the concern about increased civil unrest.

There is a lot of speculation about how civil unrest will unfold after November 3. Too many people are fearful of the outcome of the election and unknown factors; for example, if Joe Biden is declared the winner of the election, will President Donald Trump accept the results. He has suggested he will not leave office willingly.

Reports indicate the National Guard and ICE officers are readying themselves for the seemingly inevitable civil unrest, which might lead to war. No one can tell the future, but everyone seems to be preparing for the worst.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image by Sgt Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment Courtesy of North Carolina U.S. Army National Guard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

