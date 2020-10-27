Antonio Brown Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers [Video]

Embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tried his best to recruit the controversial receiver to Seattle, but Tampa Bay scooped the veteran receiver up.

Bucs In Need of Reciever

Tom Brady and the Bucs have suffered key injuries to wideouts, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Some would say that Tom Brady could use a veteran reliable target. The one game he played with Brady as a Patriot makes the situation more familiar.

Brown’s Legal Issues

Brown was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. This suspension started week 1 and it did not matter if he signed with a team or not.

NFL league announced that this suspension could be extended depending upon the outcome of a civil suit against him in Florida.

Arians Explain Signing Brown

Tom Brady spoke with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians earlier this year about bringing him on the team, and Arians had given Brady an easy no. He said that Brown did not fit in the Buccaneers locker room and that he needs to make better decisions.

In an interview Friday night with Fox’s Jay Glazer, Arians stated that his decision to sign Brown some seven months after telling Brady no earlier was because of injuries the Bucs have at the skill position.

Arians go on to say:

It is a cynical move in a cynical league

The Bucs signing Brown feels like an act of desperation for a team that does not need to be desperate.

Written by Omari Jahi

Source:

Fox News: Antonio Brown suspended for 8 games for violating league’s personal conduct policy, Ryan Gaydos

Seahawks Wire: Seahawks off the hook as Antonio Brown agrees to deal with Buccaneers, Patrick Olde Loohuis

The Ringer: The Bucs Signing Antonio Brown Is Evidence of the NFL’s Cynical Logic, Kevin Clark

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of Brook Ward’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of Keith Allison. Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

