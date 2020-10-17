Census Ends After Supreme Court Sides With President Trump

The Trump administration to end the census early after the Supreme Court suspended an earlier ruling of a lower court order on Oct 13, 2020. This week’s ruling allows President Trump to end the census two weeks early.

Disrupting the count is likely to cause an undercount of the population. Cutting the time short would affect the people in difficult to reach areas, particularly immigrants, transient, and the poor.

Coronavirus has made 2020 a terrible year for the U.S. Census Bureau to count all the people in the United States due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Constitution requires the count of citizens to be carried out every 10 years in the states. The census is important because it determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how 1.5 trillion in federal funding is spent.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that more than 99.9 percent of the housing units have already been accounted for. Expert warns that an undercount could seriously harm the people, especially in the communities of color.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Today’s your last chance to respond to the 2020 census. Here’s how; Catherine E Shoichet

The New York Times: The Census, the Supreme Court and Why the Count Is Stopping Early; Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Adam Liptak, and Michael Wines

Featured Image Courtesy of Arlington County’s Flickr Page- Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Tony Webster’s Flickr Page- Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

