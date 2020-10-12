Chicago Gun Violence Over the Weekend Has 53 Victims and 5 Deaths

Over the weekend the city of Chicago saw more gun violence. A total of 53 people were shot at, 5 of those were fatal.

Some of the Incidents on Friday in Chicago

On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, a late-night shooting left two people injured and one man dead. This incident occurred on the Far South Side in Roseland. Around 11:30 p.m. CST, in the 10800 Block of South Calumet Avenue, the three people were standing on the street.

A male suspect walked up to the three unsuspecting victims and began firing. Tacarrene B Scott was 37-years-old when he was shot in the head and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 33-year-old female victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. She is in serious, but stable condition. An additional man, age 37, was shot in the left leg and taken to the same hospital as the female.

Saturday’s Shootings in Chicago

Around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday evening a man was killed and three others wounded in West Garfield Park located on the West Side. The four victims were in a vehicle when a person started to fire a gun at them.

The gunshots started on the 100 Block of South Keeler Avenue. The Chicago Police Department stated that the victims continued to drive to the 500 Block of South Pulaski Road. Upon reaching this destination the vehicle collided with a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.

The emergency response team at Mount Sinai Hospital pronounced the death of a 21-year-old male victim. He had been shot in the forearm and in the back.

A 19-year-old male and 17-year-old female had been taken to Stroger Hospital. Both had been shot in the back and were labeled in serious condition. The fourth victim was a 34-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. His condition was labeled as critical at the Mount Sinai Hospital.

Around 2:56 a.m. on Saturday, a 27-year-old man had been driving north on North Kedzie Avenue when a light-colored minivan pulled alongside him. According to police reports, someone inside the van opened fire on the 27-year-old. The man had been shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital where they pronounced him dead.

At about 2:27 a.m. Saturday mornings in the 4500 Block of West Wilcox Street, two women were shot at. One of the women, Mieya C. Sims, age 25, suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. The other woman is 22-years-old and was shot in her right leg.

Both women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where Sims was later pronounced dead. The other female victim was listed in good condition and treated for her wounds.

Incidents That Happened on Sunday in Chicago

On Sunday afternoon a 19-year-old female was shot inside a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive. The victim had been inside a white Dodge Caliber traveling northbound when the incident occurred. She stopped at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Jackson Boulevard when a second vehicle pulled up alongside her.

According to reports, some sort of conversation happened between the two vehicles before the second car pulled its rear passenger side up closer to the victim. Shots rang out into the air as the female was struck in the head.

The police stated that the vehicle the shooter was in sped off eventually exiting off of Lake Shore into the 600 Block of East Grand Avenue. The victim was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and placed into critical care.

Chicago police have reported that the last death of the weekend happened around 10 p.m. Sunday evening. A 25-year-old male named Jeremiah D. McCoy was riding in the passenger seat of a blue sedan on the Southside in Chatham when he was shot in the head.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later passed away. Throughout the weekend there were numerous other non-fatal shooting all around Chicago. With tensions rising from COVID-19 and the restrictions in place to combat the virus, leaves citizens of Chicago wondering if the violence will ever relent.

The Chicago police are working hard to investigate all of these incidents.

Written by Sheena Robertson

