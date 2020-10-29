Dodgers Give Los Angeles a Double Championship [Video]



The Los Angeles Dodgers brought a second championship to the city Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. After beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1, Dodger fans took to the streets to celebrate in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19.

Since 1988, both Lakers and Dodgers have won NBA and MLB championships in the same year. The Dodgers have waited for 32-years to hoist the MLB crown.

A Look In The Past

In 1988, the Dodgers, under Tommy Lasorda, beat the Oakland A’s. For the Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy were the key players in the Laker’s victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Piston’s key players were Isiah Thomas, Denis Rodman, and Adrian Dantley.

The Dodgers reached the World Series in 2017 and 2018, but they could not bring the crown home, losing to the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

They continued to make improvements every year, and in 2019 they clawed their way back only to lose to the eventual champions, the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles and 10 other cities have won multiple titles in one year. They are tied with New York, having won multiple titles six-times.

Lebron James Tweets

Lebron James tweeted:

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know, I know, we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our Lakers & Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS, PARADE PARADE PARADE!!! Safely with masks

An increase in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County has health officials asking celebrators to stay away from parties that are the major cause of the increase. Mayor Eric Garcetti did not completely dismiss James’ idea. Garcetti replies to James:

Let’s talk, I’m down for anything safe.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

