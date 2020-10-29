NFL Week Seven [Recap] [Part Two]

The NFL’s Week Seven-weekend recap continues with games played Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Two of these NFL games have undefeated teams playing to remain undefeated.

NFL: Browns 37 — Bengals 34

Another divisional rivalry that the Bengals needed to win was to climb out of the AFC North basement. The Steelers reign in this division as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Joe Burrow put on a passers clinic passing for 406 yards and three touchdowns. Giovani Bernard’s three-yard pass from Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter put the Bengals up by a field goal with 1:06 left on the game clock. The Browns used the 1:06 to drive down the field and score on a Donovan Peoples-Jones 24 yard pass from Baker Mayfield for the go-ahead touchdown with 0:11 left on the clock. Codey Parkey missed point-after attempt.

NFL: Lions 23 — Falcons 22

The Lions trying to climb out of the NFC North’s bottom really needed to win this game. Atlanta was down two points in the fourth when Todd Gurley scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard run with only 1:04 left on the game clock.

Detroit converted for two points giving them a six-point lead. The lions and Matthew Staford executed an eight-play, 75-yard drive ending with an 11-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson. Kicker Matt Prater kicked the extra point to win the game with no time left on the clock.

NFL: Bills 18 — Jets 10

This AFC East divisional rivalry that was subject to a blowout by the Bills did not turn out that way. The Jets score a field goal in the first quarter and touch down run from running back La’Mical Perine to give them a 10-0 lead with 7:22 left in half. Jets’ defense held the Bills offense to only two field goals in the first half.

In the second half, the Bills defense returned the favor and shut the Jets offense down. The Bills’ offense could only make four more field goals that won the game.

NFL: Washington 25 — Cowboys 3

The Dallas Cowboys are really missing their backbone when they lose Dak Prescott in week six. To make matters worst, their back-up quarterback Andy Dolton suffered a concussion.

The back-up to the back-up rookie Ben DiNucci came in and connected two out of three passes for 39 yards.

NFL: Chargers 39 — Jaguars 29

Chargers and the Jaguars are just about scrubbing the bottom of their perspective divisions, and both need a victory. The Chargers put 16 unanswered points on the board. At 7:46 in the second quarter,

Jaguars running back James Robinson ran a four-yard touchdown and then ran the ball in for the two-point conversion. With 0:11 left in the half, Robinson caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to end the half with the Chargers leading 16-14.

Surprisingly the second half of this NFL game, it looked better for the Jaguars when Daniel Thomas ran a blocked punt 16-yards in the endzone for a touchdown. Chris Conley caught a 28- yard pass from Gardner Minshew, which were the last points the Jaguars would make. It just was not enough to win while the Chargers scored four touchdowns and a field goal in the second half.

NFL: 49ers 33 — Patriots 6

To help you understand the kind of game the 49ers had against the Patriots, the 49ers running back Jeff Wilson rushed for three touchdowns and 112 yards on three carries. Cam Newton did not look anything like himself throwing three-interception. The 49ers scored four touchdowns and two field goals as they rolled over the patriots.

NFL: Monday Night Football – Rams 24 — Bears 10

The Rams’ defense suffocated Nick Foles and the Bears’ offense. Foles had two interceptions and was sacked four times. Jared Goff had two touchdown passes, and Malcolm Brown rushed for one more in the blowout win. The NFL’s No. 2 and No. 5 sack specialists were held to a half-sack by Donald and a full sack by Mack.

The Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, and Ravens all had a bye week in week seven in the NFL. We look forward to week eight, which will determine if the NFL will continue to have an undefeated team.

