NFL Week Seven [Recap] [Part One]

The NFL Week Seven recap starts with Thursday Night Football on Oct. 22, 2020. This week’s Sunday NFL games are expected to be exciting. Some blowouts are expected.

NFL: Eagles 22 — Giants 21

This was a must-win divisional game for the Eagles if they want to remain on top of that dismal NFC East. The Eagles were down 12 points in the fourth quarter and came back with a game-winning touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Boston Scott.

NFL: Steelers 27 — Titans 24

This is a game between two undefeated NFL teams. By the end of this game, there will be one less undefeated team in the NFL.

Pittsburg jumped ahead in the game 14-0 midway through the second quarter. Ryan Tannehill connected with Corey Davis for a touchdown pass to finally put the Titans on the board.

After a Steelers field goal and touchdown, the first half ended with the Steelers in command of a 24- 7 lead.

A Titans Field goal and a fourth-quarter one-yard run for a touchdown brought the Titans within a field goal to tie or a touchdown to win. Both defenses rose to the occasion, and the Steelers remain undefeated.

NFL: Saints 27 — Panthers 24

The Panthers played from behind the majority of the first half until Teddy Bridgewater connected with DJ Moore for a seven-yard touchdown pass. Drew Brees, with two seconds left on the clock, hit Deonte.

Harris with a four-yard touchdown pass ending the first half with the Saints up 21- 17. Both defenses played lights out football in the fourth. The Saints managed to get a field goal midway through the quarter, which turns out to be the winning points.

NFL: Packers 35 — Texans 20

Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rogers threw three touchdown passes in the first half to end the second quarter on top 21-0. Deshaun Watson finally hit David Johnson for a three-yard touchdown pass that put the Texans on the board.

With the score being 35-13 in the fourth with 2:03 left on the clock, Watson conducted a nine-play 75-yard drive to score a touchdown to Will Fuller with 1:33 left on the game clock.

NFL: Bucs 45 — Raiders 20

Raiders scored a touchdown and a field goal in the first half while the Bucs scored three touchdowns. Tom Brady and the Bucs finished the second half with two field goals and three more touchdowns. Game over.

NFL: Chiefs 43 — Broncos 16

AFC West rivals tee off as the Broncos hope to be victorious over the Chiefs, who are on top of the division.

This game was destined from the beginning to be a blow-out as Patrick Mahomes passes for three touchdowns, and they kick one field goal in the first half. The Broncos only scored one touchdown and one field goal by the end of the first half.

The second half was more of the same. Broncos only scored one touchdown with a three-yard run by Melvin Gordon III. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored two touchdowns and two field goals to clinch the game.

NFL: Cardinals 37 — Seahawks 34

The Cardinals and the Seahawks are respectively No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFC West. The NFC West leader jumped out first with a touchdown to Tyler Lockett and a field goal to take a 10-point lead with 6:35 left in the first quarter. With 2:39 left in the quarter, DeAndre Hopkins caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray.

The second quarter was full of action. The Seahawks scored two touchdowns and a field goal while the Cardinals scored one touchdown and one field goal bringing the score at the end of the half to 27-17 Seahawks. The first half was a 47-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett for a touchdown. The game was won in the fourth by the Cardinals field goal kicker Zane Gonzalez who kicked a 48-yard field goal with 0:15 left on the game clock to win the game.

In week seven in the NFL, the Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, and Ravens all had a bye week. Looking forward to week eight. Will the Steelers remain undefeated going up against the NFL’s MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ESPN: NFL Scoreboard

Fox News: NFL Week 7 recap, scores, and standings; Ryan Gaydos

Fox News: Brady’s 4 TD passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20

