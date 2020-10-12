Dr. Anthony Fauci Wins Federal Employee of the Year [Video]



Director of the National of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAID) Anthony Fauci, M.D., is the 2020 Federal Employee of the Year. On October 5, he received a Samuel J. Heyman Services to America Medal — a Sammie, likened to an Oscar in public service awards.

He is highly respected and recognized for his commitment. Dr. Fauci has been the government’s leading authority and spokesperson on infectious diseases since Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

When the highly contagious and deadly new coronavirus pandemic overwhelmed the country and the world in 2020, Fauci sought to protect the public. He became the prominent voice Americans trusted.

On July 15, his medical influence and knowledge were acknowledged:

In a 2020 analysis of Google Scholar citations, Dr. Fauci ranked as the 41st most highly cited researcher of all time. According to the Web of Science, Dr. Fauci ranked 7th out of more than 1.8 million authors in the field of immunology by total citation count between 1980 and January 2020.

Dr. Fauci: Member of the Coronavirus Task Force

President Donald Trump created the coronavirus task force. Ideally, under the leadership of Vice President Michael Pence, the country has all it needs about information. They are the point of contact between the White House and the public concerning the pandemic.

However, there is a deficit of truth coming from the Trump administration. As a result, Fauci frequently finds it necessary to speak honestly about the virus and how best to stay safe from infection.

Anthony Fauci, M.D. is the voice of truth.

Since COVID-19, caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, hit the United States, the doctor consistently tells the public to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching one’s face, and stay away from anyone symptomatic.

Early on, there was great speculation and controversy over the wearing of masks. Fauci followed the science. At one point, masks were a suggestion. Once it became evident masks were among the surest methods to avoid transmission, two distinct camps arose — science versus politics.

Donald Trump v Anthony Fauci

The two men are opposites in every way.

Trump tells people he is smart, whereas Fauci does not have to announce his intelligence; it is evident.

The president undermines public safety. The doctor strives to keep the people informed and safe.

Despite Fauci’s constant reminders about avoiding becoming infected, approximately 40 percent of Americans choose to follow Trump’s example of refusing to don a mask.

As of October 12 at 1:23 a.m. ET, 7,762,807 infections have been diagnosed in the United States. The country’s coronavirus death toll is 214,771.

President Trump and at least 30 of his inner circle are infected. Most of them disregard the doctor’s advice regarding quarantining, masks, and social distancing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Partnership for Public Service: Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.

The Washington Post: These public servants are finalists for the Oscars of government. (Yes, Fauci is one of them.); Fred Hiatt

NAID: Director, Anthony Fauci, M.D.

Featured and Top Image by Steve Shapiro Courtesy of 2011 Caribbean HIV Conference’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by D. Myles Cullen Courtesy of Official White House’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

