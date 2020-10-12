Shooting on Lake Shore Drive Critically Wounds Vehicle Occupant

A 19-year-old woman is the victim of a shooting in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The incident took place on South Shore Drive near The Loop, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

Reports indicate the occupants of two vehicles were involved. At about 1:20 p.m. CT, the victim was inside a white Dodge Caliber traveling north on South Shore Drive. When they stopped on Jackson, a second car pulled up alongside the Caliber.

Words were exchanged. A passenger in the rear of the second car fired a shot hitting the victim in her head. The Caliber sped off and exited near Navy Pier.

Chicago police officers were dispatched and the victim was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She is in critical condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Area 3 detectives.

CBS News reports at least 47 shootings in Chicago over the last 48 hours. The first occurred on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6:45 p.m. — a 13-year-old boy shot in the leg.

The latest shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 11 at about 6:50 p.m. — four people were shot while sitting in a vehicle; one fatally. Three others lost their lives to gun violence this past weekend.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Chicago Sun-Times: Woman shot inside car on Lake Shore Drive: police; Jermaine Nolen

CBS News: Chicago Weekend Violence: 47 People Shot, 4 Fatally So Far In Weekend Shootings

Featured Image Courtesy of C. Holmes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of R Boed’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

