Jared Kushner “Angered” by Billboards in Times Square Threatens Lawsuit

Attempting to fabricate anger over massive billboards in Times Square, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump threaten to sue the Lincoln Project, according to The New York Times on Oct. 24, 2020. The signs erected next to one another reflect the couple’s indifference about the disheartening consequences of COVID-19 in America.

New York attorney Marc E. Kasowitz sent a letter to the Lincoln Project, declaring the ads malicious and defamatory.

He claimed Kushner never uttered the words displayed on the sign, and Trump never made such a gesture with her hands.

Kasowitz further threatened to ruin the Project’s reputation. Moreover, he added, if they did not take the ads down immediately, “we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

The Lincoln Project tweeted they would not remove the billboards and added:

Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect.

Kushner and Trump Smiling Over Times Square

The overall design of the signs abutting one another is effective. Kushner and Trump are smiling and appear arrogant. Another interesting tidbit is not a shade of blue is visible on either sign.

Kushner’s displays a quote he made when speaking to Vanity Fair on September 17 about New York’s suffering and scoffing at any responsibility of the Trump Administration. Running along the bottom of the sign are body bags lined up in red and white.

Trump’s billboard is to the left of her husband’s and curves to accommodate the corner at 44th Street and Broadway. Hers is equally damning; her hands are uplifted as if to boast about the thousands of New Yorkers and hundreds of thousands of Americans who died from COVID-19 under her watch.

Kushner, His Wife, and Father-in-Law Complicit

As of October 24, 33,o38 New Yorkers have perished from the virus. Overall, 224,720 Americans have died since the onset of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. These deaths could have been prevented, and both Kushner and his wife — the president’s daughter and advisor — are complicit.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Kushner, Ivanka have these deaths on their hands. Unfortunately, they appear unable to show empathy.

One wonders if they have any feelings of remorse or sadness in the deepest darkest moment when they are alone with their thoughts. Sometimes Pence looks sheepish, but, like his cohorts, his actions do not reflect empathy.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

FOX News: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump threaten to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square ads

HuffPost: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Threaten To Sue Lincoln Project Over Times Square Billboards; Mary Papenfuss

The New York Times: New York City billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner draw a threatening letter; Stephanie Saul

Featured and Top Image by Ryan Johnson Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

