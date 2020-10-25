Adele Shines on ‘SNL’ but YMCA Skit Steals the Show [Review]

Everyone is so happy “SNL” is back on the air after the pandemic lockdowns in New York were lifted. On Oct. 25, 2020, the host, Adele, shone, and the attractive H.E.R. was the musical guest. However, the “Y.M.C.A.” skit during “Weekend Update” stole the show.

Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey reprised their roles as Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the cold opener. The topic was the Presidential Debate from two nights earlier. In addition to the banter between the two candidate-imitators, SNL’s Maya Rudolph managed to steal the scene with Biben Bingo as the moderator.

When Carrey uttered “Malarky,” she took a shot of a clear colored beverage as a substitute for liquor. She held up a large bingo card — “SNL” Bingo is a common game that audiences play from home.

After the opening sketch, Adele walked on stage for her monologue. She answered the question many asked — why she was the SNL host and not the musical guest. Adele gave two reasons, “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

Nonetheless, she sang snippets of her hit songs in several skits. While doing a spoof of “The Bachelor,” Adele finally burst out of character and began singing “Someone Like You.” The SNL cast exclaimed, “She’s going to do it!” Adele, mic in hand, strolled off stage and stopped behind the honored guests — New York’s frontline workers — to finish the song.

During “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost and Michael Che, The Village People, SNL’s Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, and Bowen Yang stopped by to tell Trump to quit playing their songs at his rallies.

Their parody of “Y.M.C.A.” stole the show. It was by far the most entertaining sketch of the evening. They told Trump that their lawyer ALL-EN DER-SHOW-WITZ would be sending him a cease and desist warning. When they mentioned Dershowitz’s name, Alexander Moffat, as the Trump’s ex-lawyer, pranced across the front to the group, during a second appearance, he jetéd.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

‘SNL’: Adele Hosts Because ‘Album’s Not Finished,’ But H.E.R. Debuts New Song

Featured and Top Images Courtesy of pollys belvin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

