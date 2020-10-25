Sacha Baron Cohen Uses Social Media in Response to Trump’s Criticism

President Donald Trump criticized Comedian and actor behind the movie “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Sacha Baron Cohen. The actor responded to the comment on Twitter Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

During an interview, Trump was asked if he has seen Cohen’s new movie, it shows his attorney Ruby Giuliani in a hotel room on a bed, tucking his shirt into his pants. A young woman helps him remove recording equipment. He said:

I don’t find him funny, he’s a creep. Years ago he tried to scam me I said no, he’s is a phony guy.

Giuliani said he was set up and referred to it as a hit job and said Cohen took a moment out of context to embarrass him.

Cohen responded on social media, thanking the president for the free publicity for the movie. He said Trump is not funny, but the whole world laughs at him, and he will need a job in January.

This is not the first time they disagreed. In 2018, Cohen trolled Trump after he called the actor a third-grade character that needs to learn about funny.

Trump did not like his appearance in the movie “Da Ali” in 2003. The Borat star interviewed Trump as the famous character Ali G. He pitched a business idea about a glove that prevents an ice cream cone from dripping. After the president realized the pitch was not legitimate, he walked out of the interview.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Hollywood Reporters: Sacha Baron Cohen Responds to Criticism From Trump: “I Don’t Find You Funny Either”: Trilby Beresford

Fox News: ‘Borat 2’ star Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Donald Trump’s criticism of the film: ‘I don’t find you funny’: Tyler McCarthy

Haaretz and The Associated Press: Baron Cohen Responds to Giuliani as Trump Calls Him a ‘Creep’

Featured Image Courtesy of Studio Sarah Lou’s Flickr Page- Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of Matt Johnson’s Flickr Page- Creative Commons License

