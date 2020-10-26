Tips for Coping With Pre-Election Stress [Video]

Not a minute goes by that something or someone is making news. It is especially loud when that is an onslaught of pre-election noise, which is guaranteed to increase stress. Although finding some quiet may seem improbable, relaxation is only a few breathes away.

First, and possibly the most difficult, is to limit TV time. Next is taking a social media hiatus — Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Even if there is no election conversation on social media, there is always some drama. Taking time away is not only recommended; it is therapeutic.

But then what to do with the extra time? What to do with the distracting seemingly never-ending thoughts of the election, candidates, etc.?

Meditation is the answer, but it takes practice to slow down long enough to stop ruminating. The good news is there are several mindfulness apps available on Android or iOS that are designed to help distract from the pre-election noise.

Headspace is an app designed to help train the mind and body for a healthier, happier life. The app's co-founder Andy Puddicombe leads the meditation and exercises. He teaches the essentials of meditation.

Calm is a fabulous app to begin learning the art of meditating. There is a 7-day beginner's program. The guided sessions are short and cover the basics of mindfulness. Or, there is a library of soothing nature sounds and scenes. If the election noise makes it difficult to sleep, this app can help with bedtimes stories — guaranteed to lull the noisiest ming to restful sleep.

Aura offers personalized meditation designed for the user. The app asks questions and creates a 3-minute mindfulness meditation exercise. Aura will help "you control your stress and thoughts better to reduce stress and increase positivity."

Each of the above apps is free for basic meditation; however, there is a fee for more advanced sessions. If money is a concern, YouTubers have uploaded many free meditation videos to distract from life’s stresses — kids, pandemic, and elections.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

