Mario Henderson Former Raiders Offensive Lineman Dies at 35

Mario Henerson, a former offensive lineman for the Oakland Raiders, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the young age of 35. In eight days, he would have turned 36.

The details surrounding his death were not immediately known.

Education

He attended Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida. As a high school freshman, he weighed in at 375 pounds and had never played football. After completing his sophomore years at Bishop Verot, he transferred to Lehigh Senior High School.

Due to transfer rules, the future Raiders offensive lineman was not allowed to play his junior year. During his senior year, he became a two-sport athlete, where he averaged 28 points per basketball game and 14 rebounds. He earned a football scholarship to Florida State University.

Shortly after starting his senior year, he was drafted out of Florida State University by the Raiders in 2007. He started 28 games for the Raiders before being picked up by the Chargers in 2012.

Henderson was also working with special needs students at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, an assistant coach on the football team.

He earned his degree from Florida State via an online course in 2018.

Tweet and Statement

The NFL Players Association went to Twitter and stated on Henderson’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mario Henderson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest In Peace.”

The team issued the following statement:

“The Raiders Family is heavy-hearted following the passing of Mario Henderson, who was a third-round draft pick and played four seasons with the Silver and Black. Everyone will miss Mario’s sense of humor and passion for football and life. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mario’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

