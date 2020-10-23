Joe Biden Not Surprised About Donald Trump’s Slurs and Attacks

Joe Biden is aware that President Donald Trump will go low and fight hard. CBNC reported on Oct. 15, 2020, and he stated, “President Donald Trump will throw everything but the kitchen sink at me!” Biden is in it to win it and believes the president does not stand a chance this time. The president still uses low blows towards the former vice president’s son Hunter as his go-to for the victory.

Biden continues to lead via votes and fundraising. ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising site, significantly outraised WinRed, a Republican site reported in the recently finished financial quarter. Fewer donations is another sign of trouble for Trump, who is trailing Biden in national polls.

With 19 days remaining before the Presidential Election, Biden announced Wednesday that his campaign brought in $383 million in donations during September, a bit more than their record-breaking haul in August. His campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that the campaign had more than $400 million on hand entering October.

It appears that he will become the next President of the United States of America. He is currently leading the way with majority votes. There is one final presidential debate remaining, and based on early voting, it seems that the people of the United States are ready for change.

Some facts about Biden;

He served as Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

He is a member of the Democratic Party.

He served as the United States Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He and his wife Jill have been married since 1977.

He has four children. Biden is a well-grounded individual ready to lead the people of America with integrity. Based on voting and polling indicators, it appears that the majority of Americans are looking forward and are very hopeful for his leadership.

Written by: Teleza Rodgers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNBC: Biden says Trump is going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me, after Hunter Biden stories spark Facebook, Twitter backlash; Dan Mangan

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page-Creative Commons License

