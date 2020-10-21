Maryland Man Charged With Threatening Harm Against Joe Biden

A Maryland man is facing federal charges after he threatened to harm Presidental candidate Joe Biden. The man is from Frederick County and left a letter a letter stating his plans at one of Biden’s supporters home.

James Dale Reed has been charged with making hostile threats against a major candidate for Vice President or President. In this case former Vice President Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about. The Boogeymen coming in the night.

Reed, who is 42-yers-old, was caught by a home security surveillance on Oct. 4, 2020, leaving the letter on the doorstep of a Federick resident.

Federick Police Department arrested the man last week. He is currently being held without bail. When authorities interviewed the man after arresting him, he admitted to writing the letter.

The man acknowledged that he did not know the resident where he left the letter. He stated that he just found the first place with a Biden sign.

According to the prosecuting, the letter stated his intentions to kidnap and murder Biden. The letter also included plans of kidnapping and raping Harris, Biden’s running mate.

Reed’s letter went into vivid details on all of the violent actions he wanted to do. Many feel this is an apparent scare tactic against voters. According to online records, Reed’s attorney has not been listed.

Maryland’s U.S. Attorney, Robert Hur, stated that he takes threats like this tremendously seriously. He further stated that such threats will not be tolerated.

In the affidavit filed by Special Agent Emily Zagone, Reed left the letter on the doorstep around 4:26 a.m. EST. It further stated that he was captured by a Ring door surveillance camera. The device was able to capture Reed’s likeness completely.

According to the document, the letter stated Reed intended to execute Biden and Harris on National television.

Written by Sheena Robertson

