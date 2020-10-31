Matt Nagy’s Play-Calling the Source of Bears Offensive Challenge [Video]

Many think that the Bears coach Matt Nagy is the source of the Bear’s offensive problems. This past Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, it became apparent that Nagy’s play-calling caused the team to experience many three and outs.

Nagy Speaks Out

Tuesday, Nagy made it clear that he would continue the play-calling. After such an embarrassing loss to the Rams, one would think that the conversation would be on the table.

Nagy states:

We have a lot of confidence and I have a lot of confidence in Nick right now with where he’s at — Again, this is a process for us to work through, and it’s not just one person. It’s really not.

Bears Lose Tarik Cohen

Since the loss of Bears running back Tarik Cohen four weeks ago, the creativity of the offensive play-calling by Nagy has totally disappeared. We have to remember that Nagy comes from the Andy Reid football tree, and the Jet sweep running play is used in multiple formations.

Nagy used Tarik Cohen to run multiple plays from that one formation. Trubinski also played a vital role in being a mobile quarterback.

Nagy has lost two major components to his second coming of the Greatest Show on Turf offense. Is there a fix for the Bears offense?

Saints Duel Quarterbacks

Many would say that the Bears should take a page out of the Saints playbook using a two-quarterback system. Tyson Hill is the running, wildcat, passing, and receiving quarterback while Drew Brees is the pocket, down the field quarterback. Trubinski can be used in a like manner. Just a thought.

Opinion by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Chicago Bears: Bears lose Cohen to apparent torn ACL; by Nathan Smith

Yahoo! Sports: Bears coach Matt Nagy won’t give up play-calling duties amid criticism after rough Rams loss; by Ryan Young

The Washington Times: Nagy sticks with Foles, play-calling duties after Rams loss; by Andrew Seligman

ESPN: How did the jet sweep make it to the big leagues? by Kevin Van Valkenburg

Feature and Top Image by Ken Lund Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of All-Pro Reels’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

