Patriots Shut Down Facility Another Player Tests Positive [Video]

The New England Patriots canceled practice Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, and on Tuesday, defensive tackle Bill Murray had been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pre-game Protocols

The Patriots and the NFL are taking special precautions. The league has amped up its pregame protocols from mandatory mask-wearing to testing even on game day. Non-quarterbacks have to wear gloves during game warmups.

Stephon Gilmore tested positive after playing every snap in Monday night’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Wednesday morning, all Chief players and staff were tested, and the results came back negative.

Newton and Gilmore both took to Twitter, expressing the importance and the value of wearing a mask. Gilmore also stated that he is currently asymptomatic, urging people to take the coronavirus seriously.

Titans Update

Since September 24, two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive. Bringing the team’s total to an inexplicable 22 players and staff members.

For two consecutive days, the Titans tested negative. They thought they would finally be able to return to their facilities and resume football activities. Meanwhile, team president Steve Underwood is presumably walking around their building without a mask.

The Patriots will work remotely through Thursday. The team is scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ESPN: Source: New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19; no practice for team, Mike Reiss

Patriot-News: Patriots will take two planes to Kansas City after Cam Newton’s positive Covid-19 test, Bernd Buchmasser

Yahoo Sports: Cam Newton Delivers Words of Wisdom After Stephon Gilmore, More NFL Players Test Positive for Coronavirus: ‘Wear Your Mask,’ Jay Connor

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of Scott’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Courtesy of Cam Newton’s Twitter Page

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

