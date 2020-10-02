President Trump and Melania Positive for COVID-19

Melania and Donald Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The news came on the heels of the information that the president’s advisor, Hope Hicks, contracted coronavirus, on Oct. 1, 2020.

The president and first lady announced they would quarantine as protocol dictates. Since the executive office no longer shares reliable information with the public, no one knows the date of his last test. Moreover, with Trump’s falsehoods numbering over 20,055, how does America discern whether or not he has the “China virus,” even with a signed statement from a physician.

Trump Shares “China Virus” On Campaign Trail

Since Trump tested positive on Thursday, he could have personally spread the virus for a couple of weeks. Contact tracing will be nearly impossible outside of the White House, as he has galavanted around the country from rallies to fundraisers.

Even more egregious is Hicks traveled with the Trump family, including Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, and other staffers, while she was reportedly symptomatic.

The first presidential debate took place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 29. Chris Christie told ABC’s “Good Morning America, no one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president,” after Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 according to Business Insider.

NBC News reports: there was a rally on Wednesday night in Minnesota — where his family was seen not wearing masks in the audience — and he traveled to New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser.” The rally scheduled for October 2 in Florida was canceled.

The next presidential debate is October 15, the same day the Trumps’ quarantine is over. He and Joe Biden are scheduled to be at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

Hopefully, the debate will be canceled or postponed to allow Trump to recover fully, so he is not walking around infecting others.

Twitterverse Is Going Nuts

Frankly, the double standard is comical. Tweets from folks who are obviously not in Trump’s corner are similar to the president’s not-so-sly remarks about, well, everything.

Linda Lou’s response was logical and humorously hopeful:

“Don’t they all need to self-quarantine for 14 days? 2 weeks without seeing Trump would be heavenly.”

One tweet referenced the message posted by White House Aid Judd Deere. Twitter user Russell Drew found it insulting to read: “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.” He added, “so basically, he only cares about people like Hicks, who plan to vote for him.”

Another comment queried: “Who thinks this is a quiet way for @realdonaldtrump and @flotus to slink away from an unwinnable election?” Yet another tweet suggested he would be in the ICU and on a ventilator in time for the next debate.

COVID-19 Death Toll in the United States Is 207,808

The CDC explains, “the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk. Severe illness means that the person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die.”

Trump is 74 years old, obese, and likely has Type 2 Diabetes. It will not be surprising if he has other underlying medical conditions that, in combination with his age and obesity, may significantly decrease the prognosis for an easy recovery.

Dr. Vin Gupta said Trumps’ and Hick’s infections were inevitable. “This did not have to happen if they were practicing the proper procedures and not going to these rallies and having these chaotic events where, of course, airborne exposure was going to happen, even if it was at an outdoor setting.”

By the tone of Gupta’s comment, his scorn for the president’s disdain of masks was evident.

[Update Oct. 2. 2020] @CBSNews tweeted: “White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

has tested negative for coronavirus as has senior WH aide Ben Williamson. Both in “good shape” and will be retested Friday.”

Opinion News by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

NBC News: Trump, first lady test positive for Covid-19; Dartunorro Clark, Hallie Jackson, and Phil Helsel

ABC News: President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19; William Mansell

Business Insider: Chris Christie says no one was wearing masks during debate prep with Trump; Kelly McLaughlin

The Washington Post: President Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims; Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo, and Meg Kelly

CDC: COVID-19; Older Adults

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center: COVID-19 Dashboard

Featured Image by Bill Ingalls for NASA HQ PHOTO’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of ABC|Ida Mae Astute for Walt Disney Television’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

