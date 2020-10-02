President Trump Flies to Walter Reed Due to Coronavirus Symptoms

President Donald Trump is experiencing coronavirus symptoms. The medical team at the White House is concerned they are not properly equipped to handle any complications, so the decision was made to transport him to Walter Reed Hospital, on Oct. 2, 2020, at 6:24 p.m. ET.

According to ABC News, the president will stay at the hospital for a few days “out of an abundance of caution.” The White House stated Trump is feverish, however, they have yet to release any of his vital signs.

Trump has had a fever since this morning, a source said. He received a dose of an experimental Regeneron treatment, according to a memo from the President’s physician.

The president walked out of the White House, waved at reporters but did not speak before he boarded Marine 1 helicopter. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports Trump was wearing a suit and a mask. Moreover, it is important to note that the presidential staffers are all wearing masks — something that is a new development.

It is unfortunate that the President of the United States had to become ill with the virus before the administration began to take this worldwide threat seriously.

CNN’s Gloria Borger expressed concern over the fact that no one on the hill has heard any definitive information about the president’s condition.

Yesterday, both the president and the first lady have COVID-19. Reports indicated the Trumps were tested after Hope Hicks received a positive test result. She was already symptomatic.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they come available.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Live Situation Room

ABC News: Live

CNN: Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Featured Image by Bill Ingalls for NASA HQ PHOTO’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of David Smith’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

