Jovita Idár Mexican-American Activist Celebrated by Google Doodle [Video]

Google Doodle celebrated the legacy of Jovita Idár on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Idár, a Mexican-American born in 1885, was an avid civil rights activist who led the fight against discrimination.

She was socially and politically in-depth and focused her life on honoring the importance of Mexican culture. She worked assiduously educating women and leading the charge against women suffrage.

Google Doodles are temporary changes to Google’s homepage logo. They commemorate notable people, historic events, and global celebrations.

Idár is deservingly celebrated by Google Doodle as she exemplified courage and strength when it was uncommon and unpopular for a woman to be vocal. She was also a journalist who often wrote about the inequalities women and Mexicans suffered. Her articles advanced her plight and she used her platform to denounce racism and show her support for the revolution in Mexico.

Some of Idár’s commendable acts were:

In 1911, help organize the First Mexican Congress with her family.

Encouraged women to vote.

Founder and President of La Liga Feminil Mexicaista (the League of Mexican Women).

Served as a nurse.

Wrote articles opposing President Woodrow Wilson’s decision to send U.S. troops to the border.

Started free kindergarten for children.

Idar was an active Democrat in Texas and was remembered for saying:

When you educate a woman, you educate a family.

Most notably, Idár is remembered for her bravery when she stood up against the Texas Rangers. They were not fond of her outspokenness and traveled to the newspaper’s office to shut it down.

Idár stood in front of the door and prevented them from entering the premises. Although they returned later and succeeded in shutting down the facility, on that day Idár showcased her bravery, strength, and commitment to fight for her beliefs.

Google Doodle recreated this scene in their tribute to Idár. She passed away in 1946.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNet: Google Doodle pays tribute to Mexican-American activist Jovita Idár; Carrie Mihalcik

National Women’s History Museum: Jovita Idár; Kerri Lee Alexander

Featured Image Courtesy of Domonic Wunderlich’s Pixabay Page – CreativeCommons License

